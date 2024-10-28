‘Do-teen mahine vision chali gayi thi...': Ajay Devgn shares vision loss experience on Singham Again set

Singham Again is the third film from the much-loved Singham franchise. It is rumored that Salman Khan will also have a cameo in the film and fans are eager to find out.

Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Fans are excited to see their favorite celebs in Rohit Shetty's action-thriller Singham Again, set to release on November 1. The movie boasts an impressive cast of actors, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. Currently, the stars are busy promoting the film. 

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty appeared on the latest episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 18 hosted by Salman Khan. During a conversation with Salman, Ajay revealed he had a serious eye injury while filming an action sequence on the set of Singham Again. 

Ajay Devgn on Bigg Boss 18

Ajay rocked a black leather jacket, black pants, and dark glasses on the show. While talking, Salman asked Ajay, "Aankh pe jo chot lagi thi yahi pe lagi thi kya (The eye injury that you suffered was in this one)?" To this Rohit replies, "Hann iss film pe (Yes, in this film)."

Salman revealed that Ajay told him about how he got the eye injury. He said,  "Ajay showed me a shot. There was a mistiming, and a person came to beat him with a stick, and its timing went off. So it straight hit him in the eye."

Ajay said, "Do-teen mahine toh vision chali gayi thi (I even lost my vision for two-three months). I went through a little surgery also." Salman replies, "Action karoge toh ye sab hota rehta hai (When one does action scenes, such things happen)."

"Abhi toh phirbhi kaafi asaan hogaya hai aajkal k ladko k liye (Nowadys, it's easier for actors)," Ajay added. 

Singham Again box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singham Again is the third film from the much-loved Singham franchise. It is rumored that Salman Khan will also have a cameo in the film and fans are eager to find out. The film will showcase the idea of the triumph of good over evil. Singham Again will be released on November 1 and will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. 

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

Actor Vijay quits films for politics: Shocking final fee for last movie 'Thalapathy 69' revealed

Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH]

Mirzapur movie announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return for big screen adaptation [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's coffee clash sparks verbal spat [WATCH]

