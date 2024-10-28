Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's coffee clash sparks verbal spat [WATCH]

In Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's rivalry heats up as a coffee argument sparks another intense fight, keeping viewers hooked.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's coffee clash sparks verbal spat [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

In the ever-dramatic world of Bigg Boss 18, not a day passes without a heated confrontation between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra. Their rivalry has become a defining feature of this season, with both contestants seizing every opportunity to clash. The latest promo hints at yet another explosive encounter, where Avinash accuses Karan of stealing his coffee, igniting the familiar tension between the two.

The promo kicks off with Avinash exclaiming, “Meri coffee kisi ne churai hain,” to which Karan, engrossed in his workout, retorts, “Main samne se lene valo mein se hoon. Chori karne ki zarurat nahin hain mujhe jab peeni hogi toh.” Avinash continues to insult him, refusing to back down, asking, “Aap chidh kyu rahe hain?” Karan’s response is sharp: “Chor ke ghar kabhi chori hoti hain?” Their exchange escalates, with Avinash suggesting he could cover up the situation, prompting an infuriated Karan to threaten, “Agar koi mera personal saaman hath lagate hue dikh gaya toh main ukhaad ke phek dunga uska haath.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The tension between Avinash and Karan is not new; in a previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, their animosity reached new heights. The episode featured celebrity guests, including Ankita Lokhande and Krushna Abhishek, who added to the drama. During a task where contestants had to prepare tacos from garden ingredients, Karan was assigned to make one for Avinash, which only fueled the brewing conflict.

As Karan completed the task, he invited Avinash to eat, but things took a turn when Vivian suggested Karan bring the taco to Avinash. This seemingly simple request led to a major fallout, with the two exchanging insults. Karan ultimately told Avinash, “Papa yaha pe aagaye hai na, ab tu tameez sikh kar hi jayega,” a comment that underscored the intensity of their feud.

As the show progresses, fans are left wondering how long this rivalry will continue to dominate the Bigg Boss 18 narrative. With each episode bringing new confrontations and dramatic exchanges, the dynamics between Avinash and Karan are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Their fiery confrontations not only entertain but also reflect the high-stakes environment of reality television, where personal relationships can turn into public battles in an instant.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Vivian calls Karanveer 'kerosene' as their friendship faces challenges

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

You won't believe how much Vijay is charging for his last film 'Thalapathy 69' RTM

Actor Vijay quits films for politics: Shocking final fee for last movie 'Thalapathy 69' revealed

Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH] RTM

Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH]

Mirzapur movie announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return for big screen adaptation [WATCH]

Mirzapur movie announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return for big screen adaptation [WATCH]

'Do-teen mahine vision chali gayi thi...': Ajay Devgn shares vision loss experience on Singham Again set RTM

‘Do-teen mahine vision chali gayi thi...': Ajay Devgn shares vision loss experience on Singham Again set

Recent Stories

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market gcw

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience and more

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes RTM

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

These Celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali as parents: Deepika Padukone and more

These Celebrities will celebrate their first Diwali as parents

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon