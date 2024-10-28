Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's coffee clash sparks verbal spat [WATCH]

In the ever-dramatic world of Bigg Boss 18, not a day passes without a heated confrontation between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra. Their rivalry has become a defining feature of this season, with both contestants seizing every opportunity to clash. The latest promo hints at yet another explosive encounter, where Avinash accuses Karan of stealing his coffee, igniting the familiar tension between the two.

The promo kicks off with Avinash exclaiming, “Meri coffee kisi ne churai hain,” to which Karan, engrossed in his workout, retorts, “Main samne se lene valo mein se hoon. Chori karne ki zarurat nahin hain mujhe jab peeni hogi toh.” Avinash continues to insult him, refusing to back down, asking, “Aap chidh kyu rahe hain?” Karan’s response is sharp: “Chor ke ghar kabhi chori hoti hain?” Their exchange escalates, with Avinash suggesting he could cover up the situation, prompting an infuriated Karan to threaten, “Agar koi mera personal saaman hath lagate hue dikh gaya toh main ukhaad ke phek dunga uska haath.”

The tension between Avinash and Karan is not new; in a previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, their animosity reached new heights. The episode featured celebrity guests, including Ankita Lokhande and Krushna Abhishek, who added to the drama. During a task where contestants had to prepare tacos from garden ingredients, Karan was assigned to make one for Avinash, which only fueled the brewing conflict.

As Karan completed the task, he invited Avinash to eat, but things took a turn when Vivian suggested Karan bring the taco to Avinash. This seemingly simple request led to a major fallout, with the two exchanging insults. Karan ultimately told Avinash, “Papa yaha pe aagaye hai na, ab tu tameez sikh kar hi jayega,” a comment that underscored the intensity of their feud.

As the show progresses, fans are left wondering how long this rivalry will continue to dominate the Bigg Boss 18 narrative. With each episode bringing new confrontations and dramatic exchanges, the dynamics between Avinash and Karan are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Their fiery confrontations not only entertain but also reflect the high-stakes environment of reality television, where personal relationships can turn into public battles in an instant.

