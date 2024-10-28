Did Nayanthara underwent plastic surgery? Here's what actress said

Lady superstar Nayanthara denied allegations that she underwent cosmetic surgery and explained why her face changes from time to time. Actress and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, have launched a skincare brand and invested in many homegrown brands.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

Nayanthara has previously been accused of having cosmetic surgery on her face. In a recent interview, she denied the accusations and stated that she has never altered her appearance. She also described why and how her features changed over time. Nayanthara is a renowned South Indian actress who just made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee.
 

article_image2

Actor Nayanthara X Account hacked report

Nayanthara told Hautterfly that she enjoys grooming her brows before every red carpet-event. She said, "I love doing my brows. I take the time to perfect them because they're the real game changer. I've had different brow faces over the years. Maybe that's why people think my face is changing, and I keep looking different."

article_image3

Actress Nayanthara

She also talked about rumours of getting plastic surgery and said, "Maybe that's why a lot of people think that I've done something to my face. But that's not true. On record, not true. It's not that it's wrong, but for me, it has just been diet. So there's been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, and you'll know there's no plastic in here."

article_image4

She debuted in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Nayanthara has been in several multilingual blockbusters throughout the years. Previously, there were speculations that she had plastic surgery to improve her face characteristics and liposuction to seem thin.

article_image5

Nayanthara

However, she has never addressed the allegations until today. On the business front, Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, have developed a skincare line and invested in several domestic firms.

article_image6

Since 1960, she has been anticipating the release of two Tamil films, Test and Mannangatti. She is filming an unnamed project with Kavin and Dear Students with Nivin Pauly.

article_image7

Vignesh Shivan is currently filming his latest film, Love Insurance Kompany, which stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

You won't believe how much Vijay is charging for his last film 'Thalapathy 69' RTM

Actor Vijay quits films for politics: Shocking final fee for last movie 'Thalapathy 69' revealed

Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH] RTM

Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH]

Mirzapur movie announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return for big screen adaptation [WATCH]

Mirzapur movie announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal to return for big screen adaptation [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's coffee clash sparks verbal spat [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra's coffee clash sparks verbal spat [WATCH]

Recent Stories

cricket Kerala vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy Day 3: KER fight back, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar stitch together century partnership scr

Ranji Trophy: Kerala fights back against Bengal; Jalaj Saxena scores half-century

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market gcw

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience and more

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes RTM

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon