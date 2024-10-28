Did Nayanthara underwent plastic surgery? Here's what actress said

Lady superstar Nayanthara denied allegations that she underwent cosmetic surgery and explained why her face changes from time to time. Actress and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, have launched a skincare brand and invested in many homegrown brands.

Nayanthara has previously been accused of having cosmetic surgery on her face. In a recent interview, she denied the accusations and stated that she has never altered her appearance. She also described why and how her features changed over time. Nayanthara is a renowned South Indian actress who just made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee.



Nayanthara told Hautterfly that she enjoys grooming her brows before every red carpet-event. She said, "I love doing my brows. I take the time to perfect them because they're the real game changer. I've had different brow faces over the years. Maybe that's why people think my face is changing, and I keep looking different."

She also talked about rumours of getting plastic surgery and said, "Maybe that's why a lot of people think that I've done something to my face. But that's not true. On record, not true. It's not that it's wrong, but for me, it has just been diet. So there's been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, and you'll know there's no plastic in here."

She debuted in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Nayanthara has been in several multilingual blockbusters throughout the years. Previously, there were speculations that she had plastic surgery to improve her face characteristics and liposuction to seem thin.

However, she has never addressed the allegations until today. On the business front, Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, have developed a skincare line and invested in several domestic firms.

Vignesh Shivan is currently filming his latest film, Love Insurance Kompany, which stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah.

