Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH]

In the video posted by Orry and Sonali, Sonali plays herself, and Orry recreates Jaya Bachchan's signature stride and mannerisms.

Orry recreates 'ICONIC' Jaya Bachchan-Sonali Bendre paparazzi moment [WATCH] RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

Orry is a social media star who has solidified his place on the internet as an entertainer and knows how to keep his name relevant. He was recently at the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's star-studded Diwali party and met the actress Sonali Bendre. And if you know Orry, you know he did not let this opportunity go as he and the actress recreated the viral Jaya Bachchan and Sonali Bendre awkward yet hilarious paparazzi moment. The fans cannot stop laughing and his playful recreation of it with Sonali is now making rounds on the internet. 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan hosted her wedding reception in Mumbai. Several celebrities attended the bash including Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan. While posing for the paparazzi, Sonali Bendre also joined in for a quick photo, however, Jaya Bachchan just swiftly exited the frame, giving birth to this hilarious and awkward viral moment. 

Watch video 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

 

When Orry met Sonali at the Diwali party, he had to recreate this fun moment with the actress. In the video posted by Orry and Sonali, Sonali plays herself, and Orry recreates Jaya Bachchan's signature stride and mannerisms. He is smiling for the camera just like Jaya, however, as soon as Sonali enters the frame he quickly walks away. He captioned the video, "My forever mood at social events".

Fans are loving his fun take on the video and are lauding him in the comments. One fan wrote, "orry bhai ek number act kiye apne"

Another fan wrote, "Only Orry can pull this off"

Fans are calling the video iconic and are excited to see Sonali Bendre playing along. One person commented, "The fact that sonaliiiiii played alongggggg"

