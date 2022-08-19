Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan shares picture from Ladakh; actor flaunts long hair | See photo

    Bollywood star Salman Khan posted a picture of him enjoying the view of Leh-Ladakh as he begins shooting for Bhaijaan.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    Since Salman Khan revealed numerous fascinating projects, fans have been waiting to see him on the big screen with bated breath. After Tiger 3, fans are excited to watch Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which has been renamed Bhaijaan.

    Salman and his leading woman Pooja Hegde were recently sighted at Mumbai's private airport. It is said that the cast had travelled to Leh-Ladakh to make the film, and now the actor has shared a photo of himself among the picturesque settings of Leh-Ladakh, flaunting his long hair.

    Salman Khan is shown in the photo with his back to the camera. He is dressed in a black shirt, black jeans, and black shoes. The actor's long hair swinging in the breeze drew our attention. He, too, is wearing black sunglasses and stands behind his bike in the picturesque landscape of Leh-Ladakh. The actor captioned this photo, "Leh...Ladakh."

    According to media sources, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will be filming at various locations in Leh and Ladakh for the next four days before wrapping off this little schedule. "Right after finishing this song, the Bhaijaan crew relocates to Mumbai." "They will shoot several major sequences and action blocks of the film in Mumbai over the next two months and call it a film wrap by the end of October," the source said, adding that Bhaijaan is scheduled to be released on December 30, 2022. Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu, who play pivotal parts in Bhaijaan, will also appear in Mumbai.

    Farhad Samji directed it, and music was created by several composers, including DSP, Honey Singh, and Ravi Basrur, who also did the background score for this action-packed amusement. The film's first two songs have already been shot in Hyderabad, including a huge celebration number starring Salman, Venkatesh, Pooja, and Ram Charan.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
