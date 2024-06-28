Hina Khan diagnosed with Breast Cancer: 7 actresses who defeated the disease and is leading a healthy life

Hina Khan took to Instagram today to announce that she has been detected with stage 3 Breast cancer. Here's a list of 7 other actors who have defeated the disease and is leading a healthy life

Hina Khan, Monisha Koirala, Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre

Hina Khan revealed on Instagram today that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Here is a list of seven other actors who have successfully overcome the illness and are now living healthy lives

Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 Breast Cancer. She shared the news today with her fans on Instagram

Tahira Kashyap

Actress and wife of Ayushmaan Khurana, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer n 2018. The actress documented her journey and did not shy away from speaking about it

Sonali Bendre

Actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She received treatment in New York and has been declared cancer free

Monisha Koirala

Heeramandi actress Monisha Koirala suffered from Ovarian cancer. The disease was detected in 2012. She received her treatment at a New York hospital and is now leading a cancer free life

Lisa Ray

Actress Lisa Ray was diagnosed with Cancer in 2009. She was bold and fearless in speaking about her disease to raise awareness. She even wrote a book about her journey

Barbara Mori

Actress Barbara Mori was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. The cancer was in it's first stage when it was detected for the 'Kites' actress

Nafisa Ali Sodhi

'Life In a Metro' actress, Nafisa Ali was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018. She even suffered from Leukoderma as a result of her extensive chemotherapy

Latest Videos