    Hina Khan diagnosed with Breast Cancer: 7 actresses who defeated the disease and is leading a healthy life

    Hina Khan took to Instagram today to announce that she has been detected with stage 3 Breast cancer. Here's a list of 7 other actors who have defeated the disease and is leading a healthy life

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    Hina Khan, Monisha Koirala, Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre

    Hina Khan revealed on Instagram today that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Here is a list of seven other actors who have successfully overcome the illness and are now living healthy lives

    article_image2

    Hina Khan

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 Breast Cancer. She shared the news today with her fans on Instagram

    article_image3

    Tahira Kashyap

    Actress and wife of Ayushmaan Khurana, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer n 2018. The actress documented her journey and did not shy away from speaking about it

    article_image4

    Sonali Bendre

    Actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She received treatment in New York and has been declared cancer free

    article_image5

    Monisha Koirala

    Heeramandi actress Monisha Koirala suffered from Ovarian cancer. The disease was detected in 2012. She received her treatment at a New York hospital and is now leading a cancer free life

    article_image6

    Lisa Ray

    Actress Lisa Ray was diagnosed with Cancer in 2009. She was bold and fearless in speaking about her disease to raise awareness. She even wrote a book about her journey

    article_image7

    Barbara Mori

    Actress Barbara Mori was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. The cancer was in it's first stage when it was detected for the 'Kites' actress

    article_image8

    Nafisa Ali Sodhi

    'Life In a Metro' actress, Nafisa Ali was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018. She even suffered from Leukoderma as a result of her extensive chemotherapy

