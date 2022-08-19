Anushka Sharma decodes Friday fashion in latest pics

Anusha Sharma’s latest Instagram post is all about how to slay Friday fashion. She shared a slew of pictures wearing a beige outfit on her social media account. Check out here TGIF post here.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has set some major Friday fashion goals for all you girls out there! The actor, on Friday morning, shared a slew of pictures that show her sitting on a bench and nailing the fashion game.

Anushka Sharma looked nothing less than stunning in a beige outfit that she opted for a day out. Donning swanky sunglasses in the first two pictures, Anushka posed as she sat on a bench, showing off her fashionista side.

In the third picture from the post that Anushka Sharma shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen flashing a pretty smile that displays the goofy side of the actor. Captioning the post and summing up her TGIF mood, she wrote in the caption: "What's better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench."

Check out her post here:

Recently, on the occasion of Independence Day, Anushka Sharma shared a photo with her hubby, cricketer Virat Kohli. In the picture, Anushka and Virat were seen posing in front of the national flag that they had hoisted at their residence, as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which marked the celebrations of India’s 75 years of Independence. "Celebrating 75 years of our independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind," Anushka Sharma had captioned the post.

See Anushka Sharma's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports drama, ‘Chakda Xpress’. The actor has already started the prep for the film. A teaser of the sports biopic was also released a few months ago. This will mark the second film revolving around sports that will showcase Anushka as a sportswoman – the first being ‘Sultan’ in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan.