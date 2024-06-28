Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pill trailer OUT: Ritesh Deshmukh takes the audiences into the world of Pharma scam

    'Pill' will premiere on the OTT platform Jio Cinema on July 12, and actor Pawan Malhotra will play a key role alongside Ritesh Deshmukh.

    Ritesh Deshmukh is one of the Bollywood actors who can bring any character to life. Whether in a comedy or a bad role, the actor nails every look. After the big screen, he is gradually increasing his grip on the OTT platform. His 'Plan A-Plan B' was released on Netflix in 2022. Following this film, he is now making his debut in a web series. Ritesh is back to the OTT platform and the audience with 'Pill', whose spectacular teaser was recently unveiled.

    Also read: Who is Bhavana Ramanna? Kannada actress supports Darshan, says 'I stand by Darshan'

    About 'Pill'

    Ritesh Deshmukh's forthcoming project is unlike anything he has done before. This one-minute, fifty-second trailer for 'Pill' is excellent. In the series, he plays Dr. Prakash Chauhan, the company's Deputy Medicine Controller. The opening of this trailer depicts how the drug racket's network is quite widespread. Some companies are similar to 'Lanka', and to control them, there is a 'Ramnagari', also known as the 'Medicine Authority of India'. In this little look, a truth about how some individuals die and others become unwell as a result of using pharmaceutical drugs.

    Where to watch 'Pill'? 

    'Pill' will premiere on the OTT platform Jio Cinema on July 12, and actor Pawan Malhotra will play a key role alongside Ritesh. Raj Kumar Gupta directed this web series.

