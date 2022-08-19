Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    She-Hulk Review: Latest Marvel series gets positive response from social media users

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 8:54 AM IST

    Here's how Netizens reacted to the newest Marvel series. The series introduces more of the Hulk family to the MCU with the grand reveal of the female Hulk Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk.

    Photo Courtesy: She Hulk

    Marvel's latest superhero show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was panned on most major platforms before it aired on Disney+ Hotstar. In addition to Maslany, the series stars Ginger Gonzaga as Walter's best friend Nikki Ramos and the long-awaited return of Bruce Banner aka The Hulk as Mark Ruffalo returns to the MCU for another project.
     

    Photo Courtesy: She Hulk

    Fans of the original six Avengers have been waiting for the founding members to return, and they got an interesting return with Rufallo returning to teach his cousin in the series the green ropes. "Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk," according to the series' official synopsis.

    Photo Courtesy: She Hulk

    According to Twitter users, the series is a smash hit. With Marvel bringing more non-mainstream superheroes to the forefront, fans have been pleasantly surprised by the series' quality.

    Photo Courtesy: She Hulk

    Though it is too early to judge the entire series with only one episode, the general consensus is that fans are completely enamoured with it. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    There are several appearances to tie the show to the greater Marvelverse, including Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Charlie Cox, and, of course, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk. 

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    The appearances appear to be diversions since they do not allow us to immerse in Jennifer's tale. However, Tatiana Masalany's genius never allows us to become disconnected. Also Read: 'New Life Loading….' - Is all ok between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma?

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Titania, the superpowered influencer played by Jameela Jamil, is a wonderful addition to the MCU, and we can't wait to see more of her in the future. Also Read: Is Khushi Kapoor dating her sister Janhvi Kapoor's ex-boyfriend? Check out their pictures

