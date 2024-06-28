Is Pakistani actress Hania Aamir married? Truth is OUT

Entertainment
According to romours Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who was said to be dating Badshah, is now married to Zaviyar Nauman. Is it true? Let’s find out.
Did Hania Aamir marry Zaviyar Nauman? Did she split up with Badshah? Hania released a video of her wedding shot with Zaviyar, raising doubts.
In the video, the on-screen pair poses romantically on social media. As the video went viral, people worried about Badshah, who is rumoured to be dating Hania.
Hania posted a video on social media of them in pastel wedding outfits. Another film shows Hania wearing yellow for their haldi ceremony and the two in green for their mehndi.
Hania and Zaviyar wear different bridal gowns in other video. Fear not—these aren't wedding videos. Maha Wajahat Khan's couture bridal ad stars Hania and Zaviyar.
This is an advertisement, not a wedding film.
Upon seeing the video, many people felt that Hania had actually married.
Since there are rumours about Badshah and Hania dating one other, a person humorously stated. "Badshah crying in the corner."
Another wrote, "Stop giving us mini heart attack every now and then." The dating rumors of Badshah and Hania ignited after both were seen traveling together.
Hania is often seen posting pictures with Badshah. As the rumors spreaded like fire, Hania made it clear that they are just friends.