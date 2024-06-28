Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Kalki? Exploring the mythological avatar of Lord Vishnu in context of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ movie buzz

    "Kalki 2898 AD" sparks curiosity about the prophesied Kalki avatar from Hindu mythology, set to appear in the Kali Yuga to restore righteousness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foundation stone for Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh signifies cultural reverence. This cinematic venture and temple construction reflect a global interest in Kalki's mythological significance and anticipated role in spiritual renewal.

    Who is Kalki? Exploring the mythological avatar of Lord Vishnu in context of 'Kalki 2989 AD' movie buzz vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Recently, the name "Kalki 2898 AD" has been making waves, drawing curiosity about its connection to the revered Kalki avatar from Hindu mythology. Known as the tenth and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Kalki is prophesied to appear during the Kaliyug, an age characterized by moral degradation and chaos. His purpose is to cleanse the world of evil and show a new era of truth and righteousness.

    According to Hindu scriptures, Kalki will arrive mounted on a white horse named Devadatta, wielding a golden sword to rid the world of corruption and restore order. The concept of Kalki is deeply rooted in the belief that he will emerge at the end of the current age, Kali Yuga, to initiate the Satya Yuga, a period of purity and enlightenment.

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Where to watch the film on OTT?

    Historically, the Kaliyug is said to have begun in 3102 BC and is predicted to last for 432,000 years, marking a time of increasing moral decline and societal strife. It is believed that we currently reside more than 5,000 years into this age, with approximately 427,000 years remaining.

    Kalki 2898 AD Box office Day 1: Prabhas' film opens big; collects THIS

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, a temple complex dedicated to Lord Kalki. This initiative holds significance as it celebrates the anticipation of Kalki's eventual manifestation, showcasing each of Vishnu's ten incarnations within its architecture.

    Kalki 2898 AD to A Family Affair, movies and OTT releases this week

    The Kalki Dham, spanning five acres, is slated to be completed over the next five years, serving as a beacon of spiritual devotion and cultural reverence.

    'Kalki 2898 AD' fever on: 7 other Indian sci-fi movies you must see

    The buzz surrounding "Kalki 2898 AD" reflects a cinematic venture and a broader interest in the timeless tale of Kalki, resonating across religious and cultural landscapes worldwide. As discussions continue, the anticipation of Kalki's arrival remains a topic of fascination and contemplation, bridging ancient prophecy with modern interpretation.

    "Kalki 2898 AD" emerges as more than just a movie title; it symbolises a journey into the depths of Hindu mythology, exploring the imminent arrival of its prophesied saviour, Kalki, amidst a world yearning for renewal and spiritual awakening.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2024, 1:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 Breast Cancer; is 'fully committed to overcome this' ATG

    BREAKING: Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 Breast Cancer; is 'fully committed to overcome this'

    Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana UGLY breakup: Bigg Boss 13 stars parted ways over religious beliefs RBA

    Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana UGLY breakup: Bigg Boss 13 stars parted ways over religious beliefs

    Pill trailer OUT: Ritesh Deshmukh takes the audiences into the world of Pharma scam RKK

    Pill trailer OUT: Ritesh Deshmukh takes the audiences into the world of Pharma scam

    Who is Bhavana Ramanna? Kannada actress supports Darshan, says 'I stand by Darshan' RBA

    Who is Bhavana Ramanna? Kannada actress supports Darshan, says 'I stand by Darshan'

    Paradise REVIEW Is Roshan Mathew Darshana Rajendran film worth watching Read reactions RBA

    Paradise REVIEW: Is Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran’s film worth watching? Read reactions

    Recent Stories

    Is Pakistani actress Hania Aamir married? Truth is OUT RBA

    Is Pakistani actress Hania Aamir married? Truth is OUT

    NEET debate: Lok Sabha adjourned till July 1 amid Opposition pressure AJR

    NEET debate: Lok Sabha adjourned till July 1 amid Opposition pressure

    Bengaluru's BBMP prepares combat strategy to curb spread of Dengue cases in Silicon City vkp

    Bengaluru’s BBMP prepares combat strategy to curb spread of Dengue cases in Silicon City

    BREAKING Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 Breast Cancer; is 'fully committed to overcome this' ATG

    BREAKING: Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 Breast Cancer; is 'fully committed to overcome this'

    Did Shilpa Shetty marry Raj Kundra for money? Actress reacts RKK

    Did Shilpa Shetty marry Raj Kundra for money? Actress reacts

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon