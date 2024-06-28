Who is Bhavana Ramanna? Kannada actress supports Darshan, says 'I stand by Darshan'

Bhavana Ramanna is a Kannada actress whose real name is Nandini. Aside from being an actor, Bhavana is also a Bharatanatyam dancer. The actress recently made headlines for supporting Darshan. Darshan, a controversial figure, is presently in prison for the murder of Renukaswamy Berber. He is the second accused, whereas his buddy Pavithra Gowda is the first accused in the murder case.

Currently, all of the suspects in the Renukaswamy murder case are in jail. But who is Bhavana Ramanna, and what does she have to say in support of Darshan?

Who is Bhavana Ramanna?

Bhavana Ramanna is a skilled classical dancer. She was born with the name Nandini. Bhavana's goal when learning Bharatnatyam was to become a choreographer. She had never considered acting, but when Krishnappa Uppur spotted her at a wedding, he was impressed by her appearance and chose to put her in a film. Her debut film, Maribale, did not fare well. However, she was recognised by other Kannada producers and was invited for further films.

She has appeared in both Malayalam and Hindi films. Bhavana's film credits include Bhagirathi, Crazy Star, Family, Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda, and Otta.



Bhavana Ramanna supports Darshan

As the police investigated Renukaswamy's murder, Bhavana spoke forward in support of Darshan, stating, "I stand with Darshan. I do not hesitate to express this." Vijay Karnataka quotes Bhavana as adding, "I'm not saying something is right or bad. You should include another side narrative." She continued, "I personally support art and artists. An inquiry into the event is ongoing.

Now one is in the guilty position." Standing in Darshan's favour, "I do not have the cowardice to desert him. I embrace Darshan as an artist, and you do as well." She said, "I stand by Darshan. I don't hesitate to express this. I send my sympathies to Renukaswamy's family. Besides Bhavana, VJ Hemalatha also supported Darshan.



