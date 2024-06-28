Breast Cancer: 7 signs and symptoms you should not ignore

Lifestyle
If you experience any of these symptoms, contact a healthcare expert right away for additional assessment and diagnosis.
A persistent lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area that feels different from the surrounding tissue.
Noticeable changes in the size or shape of one breast compared to the other.
Redness, dimpling, puckering, or thickening of the breast skin, resembling the texture of an orange peel.
Inversion, retraction, or a change in the position or appearance of the nipple.
Any unusual discharge from the nipple, particularly if it is bloody or clear and not associated with breastfeeding.
Persistent pain or tenderness in the breast or nipple area.
Swelling or lumps in the lymph nodes under the arm or around the collarbone.