Breast Cancer: 7 signs and symptoms you should not ignore

If you experience any of these symptoms, contact a healthcare expert right away for additional assessment and diagnosis.

Lump in the Breast or Underarm

A persistent lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area that feels different from the surrounding tissue.

Changes in Breast Size or Shape

Noticeable changes in the size or shape of one breast compared to the other.

Skin Changes

Redness, dimpling, puckering, or thickening of the breast skin, resembling the texture of an orange peel.

Nipple Changes

Inversion, retraction, or a change in the position or appearance of the nipple.

Nipple Discharge

Any unusual discharge from the nipple, particularly if it is bloody or clear and not associated with breastfeeding.

Breast or Nipple Pain

Persistent pain or tenderness in the breast or nipple area.

Swelling or Lumps in the Armpit

Swelling or lumps in the lymph nodes under the arm or around the collarbone.

