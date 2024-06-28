 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Breast Cancer: 7 KEY facts you MUST to know about the disease

Breast cancer, affecting millions globally, requires awareness of risk factors, symptoms, and treatments. Early detection and support resources are vital for improving outcomes

Prevalence and Statistics

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it accounts for approximately 15% of all new cancer cases each year

Risk Factors

Several risk factors increase likelihood of developing breast cancer. These include age (most cases are diagnosed in women over 50), family history of breast cancer

Early Detection and Screening

Early detection significantly improves breast cancer outcomes. Regular screening through mammograms is recommended for women over 40 or younger women

Symptoms and Signs

Common symptoms of breast cancer include a lump in the breast or underarm, changes in breast shape or size, dimpling of the breast skin, nipple discharge

Treatment Options

Breast cancer treatment varies depending on stage and type of cancer. Common treatments include surgery (lumpectomy or mastectomy), radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy

Genetic Testing and Personalized Medicine

Genetic testing for BRCA1, BRCA2, and other mutations can help identify individuals at higher risk for breast cancer

Importance of Support and Resources

Breast cancer diagnosis and treatment can be emotionally and physically challenging. Support from healthcare professionals, family, and support groups is crucial

