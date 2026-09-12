The first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 is done, and it's fight master Kaali who has to leave the house. She was eliminated based on audience votes.

The first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 has happened. Fight master Kaali is the first contestant to be sent home this season, based on audience votes. A total of nine people were on the first nomination list.

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Host Mohanlal first discussed all the drama from the first week, including Gayathri Suresh's surprise spot eviction, before getting to the main elimination. This time, the eviction process took place in the garden area. There were nine podiums, each with a gift-wrapped box that had a contestant's name on it. Mohanlal asked the nominated housemates to open their boxes one by one.

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Mohanlal first asked Noby to open his box. Inside, he found a note that said 'SAVED'. After him, Aasif, Rini, Shijin, Rahul Easwar, Neha, and Eldho were also asked to open their boxes. All of them were safe. Finally, only Kadal Komban and Kaali were left. After asking both of them how they were feeling, Mohanlal told Kaali to open her box first. But unlike the others, Kaali couldn't find any note inside her box. Straight after, Mohanlal asked Kadal Komban to open his.

Kadal Komban's box did have a note, and it said 'SAVED'. He looked super relieved to know he wasn't getting evicted. Even before the result was announced, Kaali had said she wouldn't be sad if she had to leave. She said the good thing would be that she could finally see her children. Mohanlal then revealed that he had Kaali's note in his hand. He held it up for everyone to see, and it read 'EVICTED'.

Mohanlal also gave a warning, saying that those who were saved today are safe only for now, and this advantage won't continue. Now, viewers are eagerly waiting to see if there will be another eviction from the same nomination list in the Sunday episode.