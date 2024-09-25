Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna visits temple ahead of Pushpa 2 release; Here's what she prayed for

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently brightened her fans' day with a heartfelt message shared on social media after a quick visit to a temple

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently shared an uplifting message with her fans on social media after a brief visit to a temple. The star of "Pushpa 2" expressed her heartfelt wishes for everyone’s success. In an Instagram post, she included a cheerful selfie and conveyed her hope that all her followers would achieve their goals in life.

    During her temple visit, Rashmika felt compelled to send out positive vibes. She expressed her blessings for students facing exams and those seeking employment, wishing them the best of luck. She hoped that all her fans' dreams would come true and that their lives would be filled with love, joy, and happiness.

    A few days earlier, Rashmika opened up about her workout routine in her Instagram stories. She even included a poll, inviting her followers to share if they could relate to her fitness approach and her dynamic personality.

    Recently, Rashmika had mentioned that she experienced a minor accident, which kept her away from social media for some time. She informed her fans that her doctors had advised her to rest at home for a quicker recovery. Later, she reassured everyone that she was doing well and would soon return to her work.

    On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her two films, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" and "Chhaava," both scheduled to hit theaters on December 6. She stars as the female lead in both projects, and fans are eager to see how they perform at the box office.

