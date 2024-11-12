'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology | WATCH

The teaser for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning reveals Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt facing off against a powerful AI threat, 'the Entity.' Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this final installment, packed with intense stunts, high-speed chases, and epic confrontations is set to release on May, 2025

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology - WATCH ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 10:46 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

The teaser for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the final installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, showcases Tom Cruise’s character, IMF agent Ethan Hunt, as he takes on a formidable AI antagonist known as "the Entity." Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this film is set to premiere in May 2025 and picks up from the events of Dead Reckoning Part One, released in 2022.

In the action-packed two-minute teaser, Ethan Hunt is seen sprinting across diverse landscapes, chasing after an airplane, and even appearing to catch it mid-flight. Various scenes show Cruise engaged in intense stunts, including knife-fighting and escaping explosions in tunnels. At one point, he clings to the side of a plane in a dramatic mid-air confrontation involving two aircraft.

Cruise, who shared the teaser on his Instagram, described the film as a culmination of the team’s choices throughout the franchise. In the final scenes of the teaser, Ethan Hunt urges his team to place their trust in him, emphasizing the stakes of their mission.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly demands Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma for defamation

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning features an ensemble cast, including Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Vanessa Kirby, alongside new additions such as Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Katy O'Brian, and Tramell Tillman. The film is scheduled for a global release on May 23, 2025.

