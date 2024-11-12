Baby boy names starting with N: Check out 20 picks with their meanings

Lifestyle
Here are 20 beautiful baby boy names starting with N. Learn their meanings and find the perfect name for your little one.
Nityanand - Name of Lord Krishna
Niv - Foundation
Nirved - Thoughtful person
Nilay - Extremely pure and beautiful
Nathan - Blessing
Neel - Cloud
Nivid - Vedic hymn
Nivedh - Good wishes
Nitin - Principle
Nitik - Master of justice
Nitilesh - Form related to God
Nitan - Famous or renowned
Naman - Pleasant
Noufal - Philanthropist
Neil - Champion
Naushad - Happy
Nabhoj - From the sky
Nav - Beauty
Nihal - Prosperous
Nihant - Never-ending