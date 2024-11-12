Lifestyle

Baby boy names starting with N: Check out 20 picks with their meanings

Here are 20 beautiful baby boy names starting with N. Learn their meanings and find the perfect name for your little one.

20 baby boy names

Nityanand - Name of Lord Krishna

Niv - Foundation

'N' names to choose

Nirved - Thoughtful person

Nilay - Extremely pure and beautiful

Unique names starting with N

Nathan - Blessing

Neel - Cloud

20 new names for boys

Nivid - Vedic hymn

Nivedh - Good wishes

Names starting with N for boys

Nitin - Principle

Nitik - Master of justice

Boy name with 'N'

Nitilesh - Form related to God

Nitan - Famous or renowned

Beautiful names

Naman - Pleasant

Noufal - Philanthropist

Latest names starting with N

Neil - Champion

Naushad - Happy

Boy names

Nabhoj - From the sky

Nav - Beauty

Beautiful names for your beloved son

Nihal - Prosperous

Nihant - Never-ending

Find Next One