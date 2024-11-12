From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed?

ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund turned a Rs 10 lakh investment into Rs 7.26 crore in 22 years with a 21.58% CAGR. A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP would have grown to Rs 2.9 crore.

ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund, launched on October 31, 2002, has delivered 21.29% returns since inception. It invests across equity, debt, gold, silver ETFs, real estate, and infrastructure.

The ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund aims for substantial long-term returns by investing across multiple asset classes and market capitalizations, allocating at least 10% to three or more assets.

Investment Strategy

The fund has a 1.46% expense ratio and Rs 50,648 crore Assets Under Management (AUM), about 48.29% of the total AUM in the multi-asset category (Value Research data).

ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund turned Rs 10 lakh into Rs 7.26 crore in 22 years with a 21.58% CAGR. The scheme benchmark returned Rs 3.36 crore.

The scheme benchmark is Nifty 200 TRI (65%) + Nifty Composite Credit Index (25%) + Domestic Price of Gold (6%) + Domestic Price of Silver (1%) + iCOMDEX Composite Index (3%).

A Rs 10,000 monthly SIP since inception would have grown to Rs 2.9 crore (as of September 30, 2024), an 18.37% CAGR. A similar investment in the scheme benchmark achieved a 14.68% CAGR.

ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund performance: 1-year: 27.25%, 3-year: 18.48%, 5-year: 21.10%, 10-year: 14.33%, and 20-year: 18.87%.

