Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH]

Rajat and Vivan's heated argument on Bigg Boss 18 escalates into a near physical confrontation, intensifying the drama and rivalry between the two housemates.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, tensions between housemates Rajat and Vivan have reached a boiling point, creating a dramatic buzz among viewers. The two contestants, known for their strong personalities and competitive spirits, have been clashing since the early weeks of the show, but their recent altercation is expected to take the drama to new heights.

The confrontation began when Rajat, visibly frustrated, approached Vivan and accused him of acting as though he was sleeping during a recent argument. “You were sleeping, right? You were saying it,” Rajat told Vivan, sparking a heated exchange. Vivan, calm yet assertive, responded, “Did you see me sleeping?”

The back-and-forth quickly escalated when Rajat took a more direct tone, telling Vivan, “You keep talking about my tone and my manners, but this is how I am. Think what you want, feel what you do.” The atmosphere grew even more tense when Vivan taunted Rajat, saying, “4 hafte tu ne acting kari, asli wala kaunsa hai yeh bata na,” challenging Rajat’s intentions and actions.

In a shocking turn of events, Rajat then warned Vivan, “Agar tere mein itni garmi hai na, toh tu itni garmi jhel nahi payega,” before moving towards him in what seemed like an attempt to escalate to a physical altercation. Not backing down, Vivan yelled, "Chadh mat upar," warning Rajat not to get too close.

The clash between Rajat and Vivan is a direct result of their contrasting personalities. While Vivan is known for his composed and authoritative demeanor, Rajat is often blunt and straightforward, which has led to frequent conflicts with other housemates. Their rivalry has added significant drama to the season, keeping Bigg Boss 18 viewers eagerly anticipating how this feud will unfold.

As the season progresses, the question on everyone’s mind is whether this feud will escalate into something bigger or if the two housemates can find common ground and end the drama. Fans are certainly in for an explosive season ahead.

