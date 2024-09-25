Urmila Matondkar UNFOLLOWS husband Mohsin Akhtar on Instagram as divorce rumors swirl

Urmila Matondkar has sparked headlines after reports surfaced about her filing for divorce from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. With the couple staying silent on the matter, the news has gained momentum, especially after Urmila unfollowed Mohsin on social media

90s Bollywood sensation Urmila Matondkar has been making headlines following rumors about her split from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. As per reports, the actress has filed for divorce, though it has been suggested that the separation may not be happening on mutual terms. Both Urmila and Mohsin have yet to address these reports publicly.

Urmila Matondkar Unfollows Mohsin Akhtar on Social Media

Amid rising speculations, it appears that Urmila has unfollowed Mohsin on social media. The actress, who follows a limited number of accounts, no longer follows her husband, though Mohsin continues to follow her. A quick look at Urmila's profile shows that the last time she posted a picture with Mohsin was on June 29, 2023, to mark the occasion of Eid.

Reports of Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar’s Divorce

On September 24, 2024, Hindustan Times reported that Urmila had officially filed for divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir. A source close to Urmila revealed that the actress made the decision after careful thought and had already initiated the divorce process in court. Although the reasons for their separation remain undisclosed, the source indicated that the divorce would not be a mutual agreement.

Also Read: 'Wife Kicked Me Out!' claims Jayam Ravi as he files police complaint against Aarti

A Glimpse Into Urmila and Mohsin’s Love Story

Mohsin Akhtar, originally from Kashmir, pursued a career in Bollywood after moving to Mumbai. He made his acting debut in the 2009 film It’s A Man’s World and later appeared in movies like Luck By Chance, Mumbai Mast Kallander, and B.A. Pass. The two met for the first time at designer Manish Malhotra’s niece Riddhi Malhotra’s wedding in 2014, where they became friends and soon fell in love.

Despite the swirling rumors on divorce, Urmila’s official response regarding the ongoing reports is still awaited.

The Couple's Wedding: Intimate and Private

Urmila and Mohsin, despite a 10-year age gap, got married in an intimate ceremony on March 3, 2016, at her home in Mumbai. The wedding, which featured a Hindu ceremony followed by a nikah, was kept private. In a statement released after the wedding, Urmila shared that their families preferred a low-key celebration, and the couple mutually agreed to respect their wishes. She also expressed gratitude for the well-wishes as they began their new journey together.

Latest Videos