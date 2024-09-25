Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'His soul is deep-rooted..', Alia Bhatt praises Vedang Raina who reminds her of Ranveer Singh

    Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her thriller Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina, who plays her on-screen brother. In a recent chat with Jr NTR and Karan Johar, Alia praised Vedang's dedication, comparing him to Ranveer Singh, and highlighted his emotional depth and talent

    His soul is deep-rooted..', Alia Bhatt praises Vedang Raina who reminds her of Ranveer Singh ATG
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 25, 2024

    Alia Bhatt is actively promoting her upcoming film Jigra, which features Vedang Raina in a pivotal role. In a recent conversation with Jr NTR and filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia discussed her experience working with Vedang, who portrays her on-screen brother. She praised Vedang’s dedication and hard work, stating that his energy and approach reminded her of her Gully Boy co-star, Ranveer Singh.

    Alia expressed her admiration for Vedang, describing him as "fabulous" and "amazing," and shared how she recognized his talent during an emotional scene where he had to cry. She mentioned that she told him he was fortunate to cry beautifully, something she felt was beneficial for a Hindi film hero. She further noted that Vedang’s instincts and preparation made him stand out and that his style reminded her of Ranveer Singh, a compliment she shared with Vedang as well.

    Alia also highlighted Vedang's dedication to his craft, commenting on his focus during each moment and shot. While she acknowledged that he is his own person, she emphasized that his commitment to his role would take him far. Additionally, she remarked on his singing abilities and often discussed with director Vasan Bala how Vedang seemed like an "old soul," despite his youth. Alia noted that while she might consider herself an old soul, Vedang, who is younger, carried a depth and wisdom well beyond his years.

    Vedang made his acting debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, which premiered on Netflix last year. On the other hand, Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala, is described as a thriller centered on the powerful bond between a sister and her brother, highlighting the lengths she goes to protect him. The film, co-produced by Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, also stars Manoj Pahwa.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: Nayanthara gets her ear pierced in Greece; actress shares funny video

    The teaser of the film begins with Alia’s character drinking in a hotel as she reflects on her brother and their shared past. She reveals that after the death of their mother, their father took his own life, leaving them reliant on relatives, whose help came with a price. During her conversation with a man referred to as Mr. Bhatia, she mentions that her brother has very little time left, before she downs her drink. Her decisions lead her into dangerous situations where she must fight, dodge gunshots, battle despair, and still find a way to reach her brother. The teaser also provides glimpses of their past, showing happier moments in their lives.

