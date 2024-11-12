'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gift THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release

Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is set for a grand release on December 5, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, this highly awaited sequel continues the story of Pushpa Raj’s rise in a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate

Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gift THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are excited about the upcoming release of their highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2. Directed by Sukumar, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, 2024. Ahead of its release, Rashmika gifted Allu Arjun a silver coin along with a heartfelt note. In the note, Rashmika shared that her mother had always believed gifting silver brings luck to the receiver, expressing her hope that the silver and sweets she shared would bring Arjun luck, positivity, and love. She extended Diwali wishes to him and his family through this thoughtful gesture.

Allu Arjun later expressed gratitude for Rashmika’s kind gift by sharing pictures of her note and the coin on his Instagram story. Though this story is now unavailable, the 42-year-old actor reportedly thanked Rashmika, adding that he indeed needed a bit of luck at this time. Rashmika also responded on her Instagram story, voicing her confidence in Pushpa 2's success and stating that all her hard work would be worthwhile.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: Nimrat Kaur shares mysterious post amid controversy

In Pushpa 2, Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli, wife to Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun. Their on-screen chemistry was widely praised in the first installment of the Pushpa franchise. In addition to these stars, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi, Sunil, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles. Rising star Sreeleela has also joined the cast for a special dance number titled "Kissik" with Allu Arjun. Her fans are eagerly awaiting this song, which has already generated a lot of buzz. Reportedly, Sreeleela was paid an impressive Rs 1 crore for her performance in the track, further building excitement after she unveiled the song’s poster.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and with a musical score by Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman, Pushpa 2 is set for a global theatrical release in multiple languages. The film’s storyline centers around Pushpa Raj, a laborer who rises within a syndicate involved in the illegal trade of red sandalwood, a rare wood found only in Andhra Pradesh’s Seshachalam Hills.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH]

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology - WATCH ATG

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology | WATCH

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy vkp

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy

Rupali Ganguly demands Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma for defamation NTI

Rupali Ganguly demands Rs 50 crore compensation from stepdaughter Esha Verma for defamation

Avneet Kaur shares unforgettable moment with Tom Cruise on 'Mission Impossible 8' set NTI

Avneet Kaur shares unforgettable moment with Tom Cruise on 'Mission Impossible 8' set

Recent Stories

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia snt

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia

Bombshell satellite images indicate China working on nuclear reactor for new aircraft carrier; see pics shk

Bombshell satellite images indicate China working on nuclear reactor for new aircraft carrier; see pics

YRKKH Abhira's daring move for child creates chaos ATG

YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's daring move for child creates chaos

Karnataka HC slams BESCOM officials for negligence in boy's electrocution case vkp

Karnataka HC slams BESCOM officials for negligence in boy's electrocution case

Kerala: 7 lives lost in just two weeks due to train accidents in Malappuram district anr

Kerala: 7 lives lost in just two weeks due to train accidents in Malappuram district

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon