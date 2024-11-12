'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gift THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release

Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is set for a grand release on December 5, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, this highly awaited sequel continues the story of Pushpa Raj’s rise in a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are excited about the upcoming release of their highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2. Directed by Sukumar, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, 2024. Ahead of its release, Rashmika gifted Allu Arjun a silver coin along with a heartfelt note. In the note, Rashmika shared that her mother had always believed gifting silver brings luck to the receiver, expressing her hope that the silver and sweets she shared would bring Arjun luck, positivity, and love. She extended Diwali wishes to him and his family through this thoughtful gesture.

Allu Arjun later expressed gratitude for Rashmika’s kind gift by sharing pictures of her note and the coin on his Instagram story. Though this story is now unavailable, the 42-year-old actor reportedly thanked Rashmika, adding that he indeed needed a bit of luck at this time. Rashmika also responded on her Instagram story, voicing her confidence in Pushpa 2's success and stating that all her hard work would be worthwhile.

In Pushpa 2, Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli, wife to Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun. Their on-screen chemistry was widely praised in the first installment of the Pushpa franchise. In addition to these stars, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi, Sunil, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles. Rising star Sreeleela has also joined the cast for a special dance number titled "Kissik" with Allu Arjun. Her fans are eagerly awaiting this song, which has already generated a lot of buzz. Reportedly, Sreeleela was paid an impressive Rs 1 crore for her performance in the track, further building excitement after she unveiled the song’s poster.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and with a musical score by Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman, Pushpa 2 is set for a global theatrical release in multiple languages. The film’s storyline centers around Pushpa Raj, a laborer who rises within a syndicate involved in the illegal trade of red sandalwood, a rare wood found only in Andhra Pradesh’s Seshachalam Hills.

