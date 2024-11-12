Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

Manoj Mitra, the legendary Bengali actor, director, and playwright, passed away at the age of 86 due to age-related health issues

Veteran Bengali film actor Manoj Mitra passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at a hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake due to age-related ailments. He was 86. Mitra had been admitted to the hospital on November 3 with various health issues, and his condition had worsened over time.

A doctor confirmed the sad news, stating that Mitra’s condition deteriorated after being hospitalized earlier in September for breathing issues, sodium and potassium imbalances, and other complications. Despite treatment, he passed away around 8:50 AM.

Upon hearing of his passing, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her sorrow on social media, offering her condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. She acknowledged his immense contribution to Bengali theatre and cinema, highlighting his significance as an actor, director, and playwright. Banerjee remembered him as a leading figure in both the theatre and film industries.

Manoj Mitra was renowned for his works in theatre, film, and television, where he was especially celebrated for his farces and fantasy plays, which often addressed social and political themes. He is perhaps best known for his role in Tapan Sinha’s Banchharamer Bagan, based on his own play Sajano Bagaan. Additionally, he appeared in notable Satyajit Ray films such as Ghare Baire and Ganashatru, along with films by acclaimed directors like Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Basu Chatterjee, Tarun Majumdar, Shakti Samanta, and Goutam Ghose.

