'Wife Kicked Me Out!' claims Jayam Ravi as he files police complaint against Aarti

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has reportedly filed a police complaint against his wife, Aarti. The complaint, filed with the Adyar police in Chennai, pertains to a property dispute, according to Tamil media reports.

Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi, known for his roles in Tamil cinema, has recently been embroiled in controversy following his divorce announcement. The actor has now taken a legal step by filing a police complaint against his estranged wife, Aarti.

Jayam Ravis

The complaint comes after Jayam Ravi publicly announced his divorce from Aarti. While he stated it was a mutual decision, Aarti later claimed she was unaware of the announcement, adding another layer to the ongoing controversy.

Jayam Ravi

Aarti, in a startling revelation, alleged that Jayam Ravi made the divorce announcement without her knowledge or consent. Rumors have also surfaced linking the actor romantically with a singer, further fueling the controversy surrounding their separation.

Jayam Ravi

Addressing the rumors and allegations, Jayam Ravi maintained that he has evidence to support his claims and will present it in court. He expressed disappointment over attempts to tarnish his reputation and the impact it could have on his career.

Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi emphasized that the decision to separate was made after discussions with both families and that he had informed Aarti's father. He also shared that he had spoken to his elder son, Arav, about the divorce, while his younger son, Ayan, is too young to understand.

Jayam ravi Statement

Responding to rumors of a relationship with a singer, Jayam Ravi clarified that the woman in question is a psychologist who has helped many people, including himself, overcome depression. He expressed his desire to establish a spiritual center with her.

Jayam Ravi

The Tamil film industry has been abuzz with news of celebrity divorces in recent months. Following the high-profile separation of G.V. Prakash and Saindhavi, Jayam Ravi and Aarti's divorce has become a major talking point.

Latest Videos