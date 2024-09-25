Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Wife Kicked Me Out!' claims Jayam Ravi as he files police complaint against Aarti

    Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has reportedly filed a police complaint against his wife, Aarti. The complaint, filed with the Adyar police in Chennai, pertains to a property dispute, according to Tamil media reports.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Jayam Ravi

    Jayam Ravi, known for his roles in Tamil cinema, has recently been embroiled in controversy following his divorce announcement. The actor has now taken a legal step by filing a police complaint against his estranged wife, Aarti.

    article_image2

    Jayam Ravis

    The complaint comes after Jayam Ravi publicly announced his divorce from Aarti. While he stated it was a mutual decision, Aarti later claimed she was unaware of the announcement, adding another layer to the ongoing controversy.

    article_image3

    Jayam Ravi

    Aarti, in a startling revelation, alleged that Jayam Ravi made the divorce announcement without her knowledge or consent. Rumors have also surfaced linking the actor romantically with a singer, further fueling the controversy surrounding their separation.

    article_image4

    Jayam Ravi

    Addressing the rumors and allegations, Jayam Ravi maintained that he has evidence to support his claims and will present it in court. He expressed disappointment over attempts to tarnish his reputation and the impact it could have on his career.

    article_image5

    Jayam Ravi

    Jayam Ravi emphasized that the decision to separate was made after discussions with both families and that he had informed Aarti's father. He also shared that he had spoken to his elder son, Arav, about the divorce, while his younger son, Ayan, is too young to understand.

    article_image6

    Jayam ravi Statement

    Responding to rumors of a relationship with a singer, Jayam Ravi clarified that the woman in question is a psychologist who has helped many people, including himself, overcome depression. He expressed his desire to establish a spiritual center with her.

    article_image7

    Jayam Ravi

    The Tamil film industry has been abuzz with news of celebrity divorces in recent months. Following the high-profile separation of G.V. Prakash and Saindhavi, Jayam Ravi and Aarti's divorce has become a major talking point.

