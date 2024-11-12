Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

Health Minister Veena George warns against self-treatment for fever, citing risks of viral illnesses like dengue and leptospirosis amid Kerala's intermittent rainfall. She emphasizes protocol-based care, preventive medication, and precautions against waterborne diseases to combat rising cases.
 

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 7:46 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 7:46 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George has cautioned against self-treatment for any fever, warning that it could be a sign of a viral illness. Given the recent intermittent rainfall in the state, she emphasized the need for heightened vigilance against diseases like dengue and leptospirosis. Minister George noted that fatalities from leptospirosis often result from delayed treatment and stressed the importance of protocol-based care at both government and private hospitals for suspected cases.

She highlighted that individuals who have been exposed to contaminated water, particularly those who haven't taken doxycycline, face a higher risk of fatality. Therefore, those at risk should take leptospirosis preventive medication as advised by health professionals. The Minister also recommended that people with open wounds on their hands and feet avoid contact with contaminated water or take necessary safety precautions. She reiterated the importance of reducing mosquito breeding sources to combat diseases.

The State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT) convened to assess the current health situation in the state. During the meeting, the Minister directed a local-level evaluation of deaths due to infectious diseases like leptospirosis and dengue over the next two weeks. Actions based on these local assessments will be taken under the Public Health Act, and a committee will be formed to conduct research-based studies on the matter.

In addition to dengue and leptospirosis, cases of Hepatitis A, malaria, and H1N1 have also been reported. The Minister emphasized the need for precautions against waterborne diseases, urging the public to consume only boiled and cooled water. Water used in salads, chutneys, and buttermilk should also be boiled and cooled before consumption. Drinking water sources must be properly chlorinated to avoid contamination. She warned that waste contamination in soil and water poses a serious health threat and called for increased awareness among the public.

The meeting was attended by key health officials, including the NHM State Mission Director, the National AYUSH Mission State Mission Director, the Health Department Director, the Medical Education Director, the ISM Director, Additional Directors of the Health Department, and members of the RRT.
 

