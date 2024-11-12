Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh and his wife Aviva Biddappa welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in Bengaluru today. Both mother and baby are healthy. The moment was emotional for Abhishek’s mother, Sumalatha. The couple married in June 2023, with strong family bonds.

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh and his wife Aviva Biddappa are overjoyed after welcoming their first child, a baby boy, today. Aviva gave birth to the baby this morning at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Both the mother and baby are reported to be in good health. Former MP Sumalatha, Abhishek’s mother, was seen holding her grandson with tears of joy, sharing an emotional moment with the family.

Abhishek, the son of late Kannada film legend Rebel Star Ambareesh, and Aviva, the daughter of renowned fashion designer Prasad Biddappa, have been together for several years. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 5, 2023, with the blessings of both families.

Despite being married to a star actor, Aviva has maintained a simple and grounded lifestyle. She shares a close bond with her mother-in-law, Sumalatha, who has always been a strong influence in her life. Abhishek has often spoken fondly about his strong relationship with his mother-in-law.

Earlier this year, the couple shared the sweet news of their pregnancy in August. The announcement was followed by a grand baby shower in September, where Aviva looked radiant in a green saree. Fans had speculated that the couple was expecting a boy after seeing her photos from the event.

In addition to her family life, Aviva is active in the fashion industry. She has launched her swimwear brand and introduced a stylish polka dot swimsuit collection. Despite her busy career, she maintains a simple lifestyle, prioritizing early bedtimes, morning workouts, and healthy eating. In a previous interview, Aviva shared that she had always been a tomboy growing up, and never initially envisioned a career in fashion.

