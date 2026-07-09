Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly shot India's first-ever female-led underwater action sequence for her film 'Mysaa'. The actress spent nearly 20 hours underwater for the shoot and performed the entire sequence without a body double.

Rashmika Mandanna has just wrapped up what is being called a first for Indian cinema — a full-fledged underwater fight sequence led by a female star. The sequence, shot for her upcoming film 'Mysaa', saw the actress spend a staggering amount of time submerged. And she did it all herself.

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Reports confirm that Rashmika Mandanna refused to use a body double for the physically demanding scenes. This meant every punch, every move, every moment of the gruelling action was performed by her alone. This wasn't a quick dip in the water, either. The entire sequence required her to be underwater for nearly 20 hours. That's a serious test of endurance for any actor, let alone for a complex fight scene.

A Career-Defining Challenge Sources close to the production have highlighted the sheer difficulty of the shoot. Performing high-intensity action choreography underwater is exponentially harder than on solid ground, requiring immense breath control, physical strength, and coordination. It's no surprise, then, that Rashmika herself has described this as the single "most challenging" sequence she has ever filmed in her career.

The claim underscores the unprecedented nature of the stunt for the film 'Mysaa'. By completing this sequence, Rashmika isn't just delivering a scene for a film. She's setting a new benchmark for action sequences headlined by women in the industry. Make of that what you will.