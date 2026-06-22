A few days after Cocktail 2 arrived in theatres, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to post a behind-the-scenes video from the film. The clip shows the actress during a shoot setup, offering fans a closer look at the making of the romantic drama and her journey as Diya Reddy.

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Though the video was brief, it gave audiences a rare glimpse into the atmosphere on set and the effort that went into bringing the character to life.

Emotional Farewell To Diya Reddy Touches Fans

The highlight of Rashmika's post was her heartfelt caption. Reflecting on the story and her character's journey, she wrote that she believed in the idea of forever love and ended the message with a warm sign-off.

She concluded the note by saying, “Signing off with love. Yours, Diya Reddy and Rashmika.”

The message quickly resonated with fans, many of whom praised her performance in the film. Several followers expressed their admiration for her portrayal of Diya, calling the character memorable and emotionally relatable.

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also reacted to the post, complimenting both the character and Rashmika's performance.