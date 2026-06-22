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Rashmika Mandanna Shares Emotional BTS Video From Cocktail 2, Signs Off As Diya Reddy
Just days after Cocktail 2 hit theatres, Rashmika Mandanna shared a behind-the-scenes video and an emotional farewell note to her character Diya Reddy, leaving fans and colleagues touched. Check here now
Rashmika Mandanna Shares A Special BTS Moment
A few days after Cocktail 2 arrived in theatres, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to post a behind-the-scenes video from the film. The clip shows the actress during a shoot setup, offering fans a closer look at the making of the romantic drama and her journey as Diya Reddy.
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's 'Cocktail 2' makes a strong start, earns Rs 50 cr
Though the video was brief, it gave audiences a rare glimpse into the atmosphere on set and the effort that went into bringing the character to life.
Emotional Farewell To Diya Reddy Touches Fans
The highlight of Rashmika's post was her heartfelt caption. Reflecting on the story and her character's journey, she wrote that she believed in the idea of forever love and ended the message with a warm sign-off.
She concluded the note by saying, “Signing off with love. Yours, Diya Reddy and Rashmika.”
The message quickly resonated with fans, many of whom praised her performance in the film. Several followers expressed their admiration for her portrayal of Diya, calling the character memorable and emotionally relatable.
Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also reacted to the post, complimenting both the character and Rashmika's performance.
Cocktail 2 Continues To Draw Audience Attention
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Rashmika Mandanna as Diya, and Kriti Sanon as Ally.
The story explores the challenges faced by a long-term couple when a third person unexpectedly enters their lives, creating emotional conflicts and testing relationships.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also shared her thoughts on the film, praising its blend of humour, emotions and realism. She described it as an enjoyable cinematic experience with engaging storytelling and visually appealing frames.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Cocktail 2 released in theatres on June 19, 2026, and continues to generate conversations among moviegoers, with Rashmika's latest BTS post adding another emotional layer to the film's journey.
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