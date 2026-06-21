Rashmika Mandanna shared an emotional post, signing off as her character Diya Reddy from 'Cocktail 2'. The post resonated with fans. The film, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, had a strong opening, earning Rs 14.10 crore on day 1.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna dropped a heartfelt glimpse from her latest release, 'Cocktail 2', subtly celebrating the film's journey on social media. In what appears to be a farewell to her character as 'Diya Reddy', Rashmika wrote, "We've always believed in the forever kind of love and it was lived. Signing off with love. Yours, Diya Reddy and Rashmika. #Cocktail2." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

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The post quickly resonated with fans, who praised the actor's performance and also appreciated her emotional connection to the film.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Success

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Cocktail 2' opened to a great start at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which is directed by Homi Adajania, raked in Rs 14.10 crore (net) on day 1 in India.

"#Cocktail2 takes a super-strong start, opening in double digits... In fact, a double-digit Day 1 was crucial, since a strong opening generates optimism, creates positive perception and, in turn, helps the film build momentum over Saturday and Sunday. All eyes are now on the Saturday and Sunday business... One thing is certain: a BIG WEEKEND looks very much on the cards. #Cocktail2 [Week 1] Fri Rs 14.10 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," Adarsh posted on X.

According to an Instagram post on Maddock Films, 'Cocktail 2' minted over Rs 24 crore on the release date (including overseas collections). "Winning hearts from Day 1, thank you for all the love," the post read.

A Standalone Sequel

Cocktail 2 (2026) is a standalone sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. (ANI)