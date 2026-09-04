National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has hit a new high. She's now India's most popular actress, according to the 'Mood of the Nation' survey by India Today. She has pushed Deepika Padukone, who was at the top for four straight years, to the second spot.

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has set a new record in Indian cinema. In the latest ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey by the well-known media house India Today, Rashmika has bagged the number one spot as the country's most popular actress. What's special is that she has achieved this by overtaking Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who held the top position for the last four years.

The list also features Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi in the subsequent spots. Rashmika gained massive popularity across the country with films like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Animal’. After her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda, her craze has only grown, as she's now seen as the 'daughter-in-law of the Telugu states'. Currently, her much-awaited film ‘Ranabali’, co-starring her husband Vijay, is set to release on October 16. Meanwhile, her female-led film ‘Maisa’ will hit theatres in November.

Rashmika Leaves Deepika Behind!

Rashmika Mandanna, who has made a solid mark in Indian cinema, has now emerged as the most popular star heroine in the ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey. She has climbed to the top spot, pushing past Deepika Padukone, who was consistently number one for four years.

Even stars like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi, who is starring in ‘Ramayana’, are ranked behind Rashmika. It's said that film lovers from all over the country, especially the youth, have shown massive support for her, leading to this achievement. With this, Rashmika has become the number one heroine at an all-India level.

From Kannada Cinema to Pan-India Stardom!

Rashmika started her film journey in the Kannada industry. She then made a permanent place in the hearts of the Telugu audience with ‘Geetha Govindam’. Later, she became a sensation in North India with the ‘Pushpa’ franchise.

Her pan-India market expanded even further after the huge success of ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Chhava’ with Vicky Kaushal. Although some of her Hindi films like ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Sikandar’, and ‘Cocktail 2’ didn't perform as expected at the box office, it didn't affect her nationwide popularity at all.

Now, her female-centric film ‘Maisa’ is also creating a lot of buzz. The first look itself has generated huge hype in film circles, and the movie is scheduled for a November release.

Did Marriage Boost Rashmika's Craze?

There's a discussion in the film industry that luck has been favouring Rashmika even more after her marriage. The fact that she became the country's most popular actress right after becoming the 'daughter-in-law of the Telugu states' has made her fans even happier.

Rashmika is successfully continuing her film career with the support of her husband Vijay Deverakonda and his family. Fans' expectations are sky-high for ‘Ranabali’, the first film where the couple will share the screen after their wedding.

People are expecting the movie to create magic that surpasses even their hit ‘Geetha Govindam’. The much-awaited ‘Ranabali’ will hit theatres on October 16. Along with this, ‘Maisa’ is also releasing in November. If both these films become blockbusters, there's no doubt that Rashmika Mandanna's stardom will reach new heights.