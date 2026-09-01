Rashmika Mandanna has revealed the first poster and worldwide release date for her upcoming action thriller, 'Mysaa'. The film, directed by Rawindra Pulle, will hit cinemas on November 27, 2026, and features the actress in a rugged avatar.

Rashmika Mandanna has unveiled a fiery poster and the worldwide theatrical release date of her upcoming action thriller 'Mysaa', with the film set to arrive in cinemas globally on November 27, 2026. Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced under Unformula Films, Mysaa presents Mandanna in an intense and rugged avatar. The promotional poster shows the actress covered in dirt and blood, holding a weapon and staring with a fierce expression.

Alongside the poster, Mandanna shared a character note that offers a glimpse into the emotional intensity of the film. "The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don't anticipate coming-that's Mysaa! In cinemas worldwide on 27.11.26!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

About 'Mysaa'

Touted as an emotional, action-packed drama set against tribal backdrops, 'Mysaa' has also generated curiosity around Mandanna's physical preparation and high-octane action schedules. The film features music by composer Jakes Bejoy. Post-production and VFX work are currently underway.

Injury and Recovery

The release announcement comes following Mandanna's recent updates about her return to regular work schedules after recovering from a hip injury. The actor also explained that one of the tendons in her right hip had detached and needed time to heal. She suffered the injury while shooting a dance sequence for 'Mysaa,' which she described as one of the most physically demanding films she has worked on.

"Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened a while ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.." she had written.

Other Upcoming Projects

Rashmika Mandanna also has 'Ranabaali' in the pipeline. She will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film that is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The Telugu period drama is set during the British Raj and is based on a fictional story inspired by lesser-known chapters of Indian history. 'Ranabaali' will be released worldwide on October 16. (ANI)