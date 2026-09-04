Actress Khushi Kapoor has purchased a 180 sq ft flat in Bandra West for ₹63 lakh, with the transaction registered on September 1, 2026. The property's cost reflects a per square foot value of approximately Rs 35,000.

63 lakh – that's what actress Khushi Kapoor paid for her new 180-square-foot flat in Bandra West, Mumbai. She registered the compact unit's purchase on September 1, 2026.

Kapoor's new 1 RK apartment adds to her property portfolio. She joins a long list of Bollywood stars who buy compact, high-value assets in Mumbai's prime spots.

Details of the Acquisition

180 square feet. That's the exact carpet area of the flat. In Bandra West, this small space cost ₹63 lakh – which means ₹35,000 per square foot. This price for a tiny unit in such a hot area shows Mumbai's intense demand, the premium people pay for even modest homes. The market clearly wants a coveted address, because Kapoor paid more than the government's ready reckoner valuation of ₹59.19 lakh.

₹3.15 lakh for stamp duty, ₹30,000 for registration, and ₹1,400 for handling charges – Khushi Kapoor paid these extra sums. With the purchase price, she spent a total of about ₹66.46 lakh. These high additional costs for just 180 square feet show Mumbai's real estate expenses. Every square foot counts, regardless of the unit's size.

The Premium on Compact Living in Bandra West

Khushi Kapoor's purchase of a 180-sq-ft flat shows a clear trend in Mumbai: people value compact, well-located properties. In places like Bandra West, even a tiny 180-square-foot home fetches a high price. This proves land is scarce and the neighborhood – well, it just has immense appeal. The ₹35,000 per-square-foot rate for her petite 1 RK apartment proves it: even limited spaces count as major investments.

Why buy such a small space? These compact units, like Kapoor's, serve many purposes. They are entry points for young professionals, convenient bolt-holes for the busy, or strong investments. They bring good rent and value growth, thanks to limited supply and high demand. In Mumbai, location always beats size.

Khushi Kapoor's Expanding Footprint

Kapoor's latest deal also shows her growing presence in Mumbai's property market. This is a major personal investment for her. Yes, other Kapoor family members handled many property deals – they sold flats in Andheri West in late 2023, bought a duplex in Bandra West in 2022 – but this transaction is all about Khushi. It shows her individual investment in a compact home. Her choice of a 180-square-foot apartment clearly marks her entry into the market.

This deal puts another celebrity transaction into Mumbai's property records. It stands out, though. The apartment is only 180 square feet. Its value is smaller than the huge, luxury deals we usually hear about in prime spots like Bandra. This purchase shows Khushi understands the Mumbai market well. Even a tiny 180-square-foot property in a sought-after area like Bandra West becomes a valuable asset – a smart, long-term investment for a risi