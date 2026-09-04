Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela celebrated Janmashtami 2026 with their children. Their twins Shivram and Anveera Devi dressed as Krishna and Radha, while a rare family picture won hearts online.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela brought a unique flavor to Janmashtami 2026 by unveiling a peek into their family celebration through a photo post. Upasana posted an extremely cute picture taken during their family pooja on Janmashtami. In the picture, Ram Charan can be seen with his daughter Klin Kaara and their newly born twins.

Ram Charan's Twins Dress up As Little Krishna and Radha

In the picture, Ram Charan is seen celebrating Janmashtami with his wife and children. The twins, a boy and a girl child, have been dressed up like Lord Krishna and Radha Rani, adding more festivity to the family picture.

Upasana described her picture post with a caption which says, "Dream Fulfilled 🙏 Truly Blessed. Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya." Her devotional post immediately attracted reactions from fans.

Also, in the picture, the elder daughter of the couple, Klin Kaara can also be seen celebrating Janmashtami with her parents.

Janmashtami Of Ram Charan & Upasana's Twins

The festival gains even more significance since it marks the first-ever Janmashtami of the twins. On January 31, 2026, Ram Charan and Upasana got blessed with a baby boy and baby girl who were named Shivram and Anveera Devi by the couple after the naming ceremony.

Their birth makes Ram Charan and Upasana parents for the second time. The first-born daughter, Klin Kaara, was born in June 2023.

Also read: Janmashtami 2026: Why Do We Break Dahi Handi? Here’s the Story Behind the Colourful Tradition

Love Pours In For Ram Charan’s Family

The fans of Ram Charan were given an opportunity to get a glimpse of the actor’s family celebration through this image of the Janmashtami festival. People did not fail to notice the beautiful festival attire worn by the children and wished the family.

As Ram Charan and Upasana bring out their twins dressed as Krishna and Radha for Janmashtami with the whole family gathering for the puja, their celebration becomes one of the big stars of Janmashtami celebrations.

Also read: Janmashtami 2026: Prison Birth To Divine Glory - 10 Life Lessons We Can Learn From Lord Krishna’s Journey