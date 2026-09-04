Renowned dancer Padma Subrahmanyam praised the ISKCON Chennai ECR Temple's devotional atmosphere during Janmashtami celebrations, saying it's like 'seeing Bhagawan Krishna in person' and that 'only bhakti can aid art.'

'Bhakti is the Basis of Bharatiya Culture': Padma Subrahmanyam

Renowned dancer Padma Subrahmanyam on Friday praised the devotional atmosphere at the ISKCON Chennai ECR Temple, saying that every visit to the temple feels like “seeing Bhagawan Krishna in person” and highlighting the role of bhakti in Bharatiya culture and art.

Speaking on the occasion, Subrahmanyam praised the temple's spiritual atmosphere and the devotion reflected in its rituals and artistic traditions. “Every time I come to this ISKCON temple, it's like seeing Bhagawan Krishna in person. The care with which the Alankara is done each time I see Him, it is amazing,” she told ANI.

Highlighting the close relationship between devotion and Indian classical arts, Subrahmanyam said, “Only bhakti can aid art.” She further underlined the central place of devotion in India's cultural traditions, saying, “Our Bharatiya culture is based on bhakti.”

Janmashtami Celebrations Commence

Sri Krishna Janmashtami Adhivas programme was held at the ISKCON Chennai ECR Temple in Tamil Nadu, bringing together devotees and cultural enthusiasts celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

The Adhivas programme marked the commencement of the Janmashtami observances at the ISKCON Chennai ECR Temple, with the celebrations reflecting the rich devotional and artistic traditions associated with Lord Krishna.

The festival of Janmashtami is observed by devotees across India and abroad with prayers, devotional music, cultural programmes and special worship dedicated to Lord Krishna.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion of Janmashtami, invoking Lord Krishna’s teachings on selfless action and their enduring relevance.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all of you. In the divine messages of Lord Shri Krishna lies the profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to his devotion and worship, infuse positive energy and strength into everyone's life—that is my heartfelt wish. Jai Shri Krishna!"

About Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Devotees across the country are celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour, gathering at temples for Mangla Aarti and special prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. (ANI)