Fans who are eagerly waiting to see Vijay and Rashmika on screen again have some good news. Their film 'Ranabali', produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is set to release worldwide on October 16. But right now, a secret from Vijay's personal life is going super viral!

Vijay Deverakonda got real about his love life, breakup, and marriage, and it's all anyone can talk about!

Just mention the name of Tollywood's 'Rowdy Boy' Vijay Deverakonda, and you can hear girls' heartbeats speed up. The actor, who became famous for his rugged, alcohol-swigging 'Arjun Reddy' role, has quietly made a huge decision in his real life. Yes, Vijay Deverakonda has completely changed! The secrets he dropped at a recent film event are now setting social media on fire.

The 'Rowdy' has said goodbye to drinking!

During the promotions for the movie 'Romanchakam', Vijay Deverakonda dropped a bomb about his personal life. "I've quit drinking," he announced, leaving his fans totally shocked. There was a time when Vijay, whether he had money in his pocket or not, had tasted everything from Blender's Pride to Glenfiddich. Why he took this decision now is the million-dollar question. It's quite a twist, isn't it? The very actor who made drinking look cool in 'Arjun Reddy' has now given up alcohol himself.

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At the same event, another statement from Vijay sparked a huge discussion. "I fell in love, had a breakup, my heart was broken... and now, I'm married!" he said. Fans were stunned to hear him speak so openly about his first love and breakup. But let's be honest, the whole world knows about Vijay's and Rashmika's first heartbreaks. So, there's nothing wrong with Vijay being open about it. It just shows his maturity and how he has experienced life's ups and downs.

The chemistry of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay!

Whenever you talk about Vijay Deverakonda, you have to mention the 'National Crush', Rashmika Mandanna. This pair, who created magic in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', is now ready to hit a hat-trick with their new film 'Ranabali'. But the special news is that before becoming a 'hat-trick jodi', this couple also got married!

'Ranabali' is coming on October 16!

There's great news for fans who are dying to see Vijay and Rashmika on the big screen again. 'Ranabali', produced by Mythri Movie Makers, will have a massive worldwide release on October 16. The film is being grandly presented by T-Series. We'll have to wait and see how this new 'excitement' in Vijay's life works out in theatres.

Overall, with his open talk about love, breakups, quitting alcohol, and marriage, actor Vijay Deverakonda has become the talk of the town. For now, both Vijay and Rashmika are busy with their film commitments.