An X post from the account Bhagavad Gita (@Geetashloks) on September 2, 2026, asked users if they had witnessed the viral moment of a Muslim man watching the devotional film 'Hanuman Ansh' barefoot in a cinema. The post, which garnered 59.2K views, reflects broader online discussions about unity.

Hanuman Ansh, the devotional drama based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba is winning hearts. The film has also managed to make a raging business at the box office, leaving cash registers ringing. Now, an X post from the account Bhagavad Gita (@Geetashloks) on September 2, 2026, sparked discussion by asking followers if they had witnessed a recent viral incident involving a Muslim man watching the devotional film Hanuman Ansh barefoot in a theatre.

Muslim Man Watches Hanuman Ansh Barefoot

This query followed widespread online reports of a video showing an elderly Muslim man respectfully removing his footwear to watch the film, prompting many internet users to laud the moment as a true reflection of Indian unity. The film, Hanuman Ansh, is inspired by the life and legacy of saint Neem Karoli Baba.

Take a look at the video

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Here's How The Netizen's Reacted

One user wrote, “This is real India.” Another wrote, “May India prosper as a nation where all communities live peacefully , love and respect each other . All love their country and work sincerely for its growth. Jai Bharat Mata . Hum sab ek hai.” Another comment read, “Bhai kal mein bhi dekh kar aaya family ke sath bohat acchi movie hai.”

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshman Das, a young boy who, after losing his mother, embarks on a spiritual quest to understand life, death and the divine. Leaving his home behind, he travels across North India, encountering saints and devotees along the way and gradually detaching himself from worldly desires. His transformative journey ultimately leads him to become Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings emphasise love, compassion, seva (selfless service) and devotion.