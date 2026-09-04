On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared heartfelt throwback posts. Filmmakers and actors like Subhash Ghai and Jackie Shroff also remembered the legendary star with touching tributes.

Family Remembers Rishi Kapoor

On the birth anniversary of late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered the legendary star with heartfelt posts on social media. Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture with her late husband, revisiting a cherished memory with her husband on his birth anniversary. Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and were blessed with two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and many more, inspiring generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who shared a close bond with her father, also marked the occasion by posting an adorable throwback picture featuring herself with her parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

A Storied Career

Rishi Kapoor was born on September 4, 1952, to legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. He made his first major appearance as a child actor in his father's ‘Mera Naam Joker’ (1970), before making his full-fledged debut as a leading hero with ‘Bobby’ (1973), opposite Dimple Kapadia. Over a career spanning decades, Rishi Kapoor established himself as one of Hindi cinema's most versatile actors, appearing in films including ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Rafoo Chakkar’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Karz’, ‘Naseeb, ‘Prem Rog’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Saagar’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’, among others.

Tributes From The Film Fraternity

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also remembered the actor with a heartfelt post, recalling a late-night phone call from Rishi Kapoor about ‘Karz’, the 1980 musical revenge thriller directed by Ghai. Sharing a throwback picture featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Ghai recalled how the actor had called him at around 2:30 am in 2010 after watching ‘Karz’ again. "In 2010 AT 2.30 AM my phone rings. I wonder n hear a voice of #RISHI KAPOOR “. Sala. Tum Kya picture banaya hai !! Kaunsi ? I asked He said “ arre hamari. . #KARZ “. Abhi phir dekha.. abhi. Ab tu so ja” He cuts the phone...Only rishi kapoor cud do this..Karz was made in 1980. On his birthday today I remember he was most charming romantic Genz star on screen from 1972 till 1999. Post that he started playing different characters with his versality surprising every film maker in his second inning of his career," he wrote in his tribute. He added, "Most loving star , Utter Honest blunt person I met in industry." Ghai also praised Neetu Kapoor, saying that only she could handle the actor, and recalled his affection for the couple. "Only his wife #NEETU cud handle him. Hats off to her..I loved this couple..Happy birthday chintu," wrote the ace director in his post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

Actor Jackie Shroff too paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary. Jackie wrote, "Remembering Rishi ji on his birth anniversary! Always in our hearts." He used Mohammed Rafi's evergreen song "Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar" from ‘Karz’ as the background music for his tribute. Rishi Kapoor and Jackie Shroff appeared together in films including ‘Azaad Desh Ke Gulam’ (1990), ‘Aurangzeb’ (2013) and ‘Chalk n Duster’ (2016).

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was shot with Paresh Rawal, as the actor's portions of the film were incomplete. (ANI)