Tollywood actor Ram Charan injured his wrist while filming Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi. He had surgery in Coimbatore for it today.

Ram Charan, a Tollywood celebrity, was injured while filming his latest sports film, Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi. The actor recently underwent surgery for one of his injuries in Coimbatore, accompanied by his family members. Upasana Konidela visited temples early on Monday to pray for her husband's health.

Ram Charan had surgery.

Ram received surgery for a right wrist injury caused by the shooting of Peddi. The surgery was carried out at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore. Dr. S Rajasekaran, the actor's crew said, led the procedure. Due to the intricacy of the injury, Dr. Alejandro Badia of Miami, USA, joined the surgical team.

On Sunday, Ram was observed flying out of Hyderabad with his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, and wife Upasana. His family has been by his side through everything. The actor is doing well, and the doctors are delighted with the procedure. Ram will now continue his rehabilitation and recovery before resuming filming.

Upasana shared photos of herself praying to Ganesha and Hanuman idols for Ram's health as he has surgery on Monday morning. An update on the actor's hospital discharge date is awaited.

Ram's uncle, Pawan Kalyan, an actor and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister, recently had rotator cuff surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His on-set injuries became worse once he entered politics.

Ram Charan suffered injured while filming Peddi.

Ram damaged his face in March of this year while filming Peddi, which was released on June 4. The film's production company issued a statement after speculations that the actor's eye had been harmed. It stated, “We'd like to address the recent chatter surrounding a minor incident on the sets of Peddi. We want to assure everyone that Ram Charan Garu is absolutely fine and doing well. He had a minor injury to the left eye on the sets, and there was a small procedure done. He will be resuming the shoot tomorrow with no disruptions to the schedule. We appreciate the concern, but there is no cause for worry. Everything is under control, and the film continues to move forward smoothly.”

At the trailer premiere in May, when fans kept interrupting his speech to ask about the brace on his right hand, he responded, “Cheyya bane undi (My hand is better now). This is a small gift that Buchi has given me.” Explaining how he had sustained it, he said, “During the last 25-30 days of the shoot, we were doing a kushti pehelwan (wrestling) shoot. I’ve asked him to get trained artistes, but he’s gotten real pehelwans. Jab action kehte hain to zordaar pakadte hain (They held me forcefully as soon as he said 'action'). And that’s what happened…so I have a cartilage tear. But it’s fine, it’s worth it. It’s a beautiful memory of Peddi.”

The film Peddi stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and others in lead parts. Despite negative reviews and outrage regarding Janhvi's depiction, the film made over ₹340 globally.