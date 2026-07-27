Actor Ram Charan successfully underwent surgery for a right wrist injury at Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore. Renowned US surgeon Dr. Alejandro Badia joined the local team. The actor is recovering well and will undergo rehabilitation.

Actor Ram Charan has successfully undergone surgery for a right wrist injury sustained during the shooting of Peddi. The procedure was carried out at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore. The surgery was led by Dr. S. Rajasekaran, Chairman of Ganga Hospital and a renowned orthopedic surgeon.

Expert Surgical Team and Recovery

Given the complexity of the wrist injury, internationally acclaimed hand and wrist surgeon Dr. Alejandro Badia from Miami, USA, joined the surgical team to perform the procedure, read a press statement. The surgery was completed by Dr. S. Rajasekaran, Dr. Alejandro Badia, Dr. Praveen Bharadwaj, and their team of specialists.

Ram Charan is recovering well, and the medical team is satisfied with the outcome of the surgery. He will now undergo a structured rehabilitation program before returning to his professional commitments, as per his team.

About 'Peddi'

Speaking of 'Peddi', it is directed by Uppena filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana. In the film, Ram shared screen space with Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in important roles. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, while Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting the project. (ANI)