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Kajal Aggarwal Credits This Actor for Her North India Stardom, Not Chiranjeevi or Ram Charan
Kajal Aggarwal just dropped a bombshell, giving a major jolt to Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. She openly revealed which film *really* made her a household name in North India, and it's not the one you'd think.
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Image Credit : instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Kajal is now selective about her movie roles after her marriage.
Tollywood's 'Chandamama' Kajal Aggarwal has become very selective with her films after marriage. She is only choosing roles and films she truly likes, which is why her movie count has gone down. Her last Telugu appearance was in 'Kannappa', and before that, she did the female-led film 'Satyabhama', but they didn't click with the audience. Now, she is acting with Balakrishna.
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Image Credit : instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Kajal gave a huge shout-out to Allu Arjun.
Kajal, who once stayed away from glamour, has now toned it down. In a recent interview, she said she will only do roles her children can watch. She even took a dig at filmmakers, saying they focus too much on the navel. Amidst this, she made a shocking comment about the film that made her famous up North, giving a huge shout-out to Allu Arjun while ignoring her hits with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Kajal credits 'Arya 2' for her popularity in North India.
An anchor asked Kajal which South movie made her popular in the North. Kajal's surprising answer was 'Arya 2'. Sukumar directed this film, which starred Allu Arjun. In the movie, Bunny's character chases Kajal, who isn't interested, leading to a crazy love story. The film actually didn't perform well at the box office. But Kajal insists this is the movie that brought her fame in the North.
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Image Credit : IMDB
Kajal Aggarwal gave a jolt to Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi.
This is surprising because Kajal's film 'Magadheera' with Ram Charan was a massive hit. Rajamouli directed it, and it was the first Telugu movie to earn 100 crores, becoming an industry hit. It's the highest-grossing film of her career. She also did 'Khaidi No. 150' with Chiranjeevi, which collected over 150 crores. But instead of these blockbusters, Kajal named 'Arya 2'. Currently, she is acting in 'NBK111' in Telugu and is busy in Hindi with 'The India Story' and 'Ramayan'.
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