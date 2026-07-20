4 4 Image Credit : IMDB

Kajal Aggarwal gave a jolt to Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi.

This is surprising because Kajal's film 'Magadheera' with Ram Charan was a massive hit. Rajamouli directed it, and it was the first Telugu movie to earn 100 crores, becoming an industry hit. It's the highest-grossing film of her career. She also did 'Khaidi No. 150' with Chiranjeevi, which collected over 150 crores. But instead of these blockbusters, Kajal named 'Arya 2'. Currently, she is acting in 'NBK111' in Telugu and is busy in Hindi with 'The India Story' and 'Ramayan'.