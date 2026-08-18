On Sridevi's 63rd birth anniversary this August, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made a candid statement, declaring, "I don't think of dead people at all." Despite this, Varma praised Sridevi's unmatched craft and his contribution to her upcoming biography, 'The Empress'.

“I don't think of dead people at all.” That’s what Ram Gopal Varma said, starkly. He spoke on August 13, 2026, the 63rd birth anniversary of legendary actress Sridevi. This remark, typically provocative for Varma, came as he discussed his own contribution to 'The Empress' — a new biography of the iconic star, announced on her birth date.

Sridevi, born August 13, 1963, remains one of Indian cinema’s most revered figures. Fans remember her extensive work across multiple languages, her often groundbreaking performances. Her sudden death in February 2018 left a deep, unfixable void in the industry and among millions of fans worldwide.

Varma's Paradoxical Remembrance on Sridevi's 63rd Anniversary

Does he reflect on Sridevi? People asked filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma this question directly. He answered with his usual bluntness. “No! I don’t think of dead people at all. Once they are gone, they are out of my life. I would rather focus on my own life than think of the dead,” he asserted, stating his personal philosophy on remembrance again.

August 13, 2026, marked Sridevi’s 63rd birth anniversary. Varma’s statement presented a striking contrast to his long-standing, well-known admiration for her craft. In fact, despite his claim about not dwelling on the departed, Varma still expresses deep appreciation for Sridevi’s acting prowess. He admits he struggles to fully grasp the sheer depth of her craft, even years after her passing. Varma specifically points to her iconic Charlie Chaplin sequence in the cult classic "Mr. India" — a prime example of her unparalleled talent. That performance continues to move audiences and critics.

A Unique Perspective: Varma's Chapter in 'The Empress'

Still, Varma confirmed his key involvement in Sridevi's upcoming biography, 'The Empress.' Dhiraj U. Kumarr wrote the book. Varma's contribution shows a unique aspect of his relationship with the late star: a deep professional respect that goes beyond typical sentiment.

While RGV said that he doesn't think of dead people, he went on to share his memory of meeting Sridevi for the first time at her Chennai home. He said, “I had gone to meet her at her residence in Chennai to sign her. I was sitting in the living room with her mother, while Sridevi just flitted in and out of the room as she was packing to catch a flight. Every time she came into the room, it was like a sudden rush of fresh, invigorating breeze. I want her to come back to earth again. Just once. So that humanity would know she really existed."

Celebrating Sridevi's Enduring Legacy on August 13, 2026

August 13, 2026 — that was the day Sridevi would have turned 63. The occasion reminded everyone of her lasting impact on Indian cinema. While filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma offered his distinctive, controversial take on remembrance, family members and prominent industry figures also offered heartfelt tributes.

Khushi Kapoor, her daughter, quietly remembered her mother. She shared a cherished childhood photograph on social media — a simple, powerful gesture of enduring love. The day saw another important moment: global icon Priyanka Chopra announced Sridevi’s much-anticipated biography, 'The Empress.' This widespread acknowledgment, from personal tributes to literary works, shows Sridevi’s status not just as an actress, but as a cultural phenomenon. Her influence continues to shape the story of Indian cinema.