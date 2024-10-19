Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singham Again's first song 'Jai Bajrangbali' OUT: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh channel lord Ram and Hanuman

    The first song from the upcoming film Singham Again, titled "Jai Bajrangbali," is out! Starring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, it’s inspired by the Hanuman Chalisa and promises excitement.
     

    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 2:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    The much-anticipated film Singham Again is gearing up for its release on November 1, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this sequel promises to be filled with intense action sequences that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Recently, the film’s trailer dropped, creating a wave of enthusiasm among fans eager to see what’s in store.

    Adding to the excitement, the first song from the film, titled "Jai Bajrangbali," has been released. This powerful track draws inspiration from the Hanuman Chalisa and is composed by Thaman S, with lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire. The song combines devotional elements with energetic music, featuring a talented group of vocalists including Srikrishna, Kareemullah, and Arun Koundinya. Its powerful sound and visuals evoke a sense of energy and devotion, making it a perfect fit for the film.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

    In the music video, viewers get to see scenes from the Ramayana, showcasing Hanuman's loyalty to Lord Rama. Ranveer Singh embodies the fierce devotion of Hanuman, while Ajay Devgn portrays the calm and wise Lord Rama, bringing the characters to life in an inspiring way.

    Singham Again is not only returning with the same old faces from Rohit Shetty's cop universe, but it will also see the introduction of several new characters played by stars like Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor who will play the lead villains. There are also whispers that Salman Khan’s popular character Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg series, might be having a special cameo in the film. (But no official confirmation on that)

    But the movie has a tough competition to face at the ticket windows. It will lock horns at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by a big star cast including- Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. And with two interesting movies coming out on the same day, it looks like audience are surely in for a treat.

