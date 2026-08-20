Allu Arjun’s Raaka is already one of the most anticipated Indian films, and a new report could make it even bigger. Hollywood star Will Smith has reportedly been approached for a key role in the Atlee directorial

Allu Arjun is set to return to the big screen after the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, and his next project Raaka has already generated considerable buzz. The sci-fi fantasy drama is directed by Atlee and features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Ramya Krishnan, Arshad Warsi and Yogi Babu.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Hollywood actor Will Smith has reportedly been approached for an important role in the film. The report claims that discussions around his dates are underway, while his costumes have already been finalised. The makers are also said to be planning the next overseas schedule around the actor's availability.

Will Smith To Play The Antagonist?

The report further suggests that Will Smith could take on the role of the lead antagonist in Raaka. If the development materialises, it would add another major international name to Atlee's ambitious project and could mark Smith's debut in a Bollywood production.

However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation from Will Smith, Allu Arjun or the makers of Raaka about his involvement. For now, the casting remains a reported development.

Raaka also marks Allu Arjun's first collaboration with Atlee and Deepika Padukone, making the project particularly exciting for fans. The film was previously known as AA22xA6, a title that referred to Allu Arjun's 22nd film and Atlee's sixth directorial venture.

Allu Arjun’s First Look From Raaka Creates Buzz

The makers introduced Raaka's first look on Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, giving fans a glimpse of the actor in a dramatically different avatar. He was seen sporting a bald look, while a mysterious furry, wolf-like hand with sharp claws covered part of his face.

The unusual visual further fuelled curiosity around the film's storyline and world. Reportedly mounted on a budget of more than Rs 700 crore, Raaka is expected to be one of the biggest projects of Allu Arjun's career.

The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2027. With Atlee at the helm, a massive ensemble cast and reports of Will Smith's possible involvement, Raaka has already become one of the most closely watched upcoming Indian films.