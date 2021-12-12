  • Facebook
    Rajinikanth birthday: Dhanush, Kalaiyarasan wish him; Harbhajan Singh gets his photo tattooed

    Veteran actor Rajinikanth celebrates his 71st birthday today on December 11. Wishes for the superstar started pouring him from his fans, politicians and celebrities.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 12, 2021, 12:08 PM IST
    South Indian actor Rajinikanth had turned 71 on December 11. Fondly referred to as ‘Thalaiva’ by his fans, Rajinikanth was wished by several celebrities, politicians and fans on social media on the occasion of his birthday.

    Calling him the “one and only superstar”, Thalaiva’s son-in-law Dhanush wished him in a tweet on the microblogging site. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actor, while wishing his superstar father-in-law, and wrote “love you so much” in the message.

    Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also quick in wishing Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday. The Indian bowler shared an image of himself, showing a (probably temporary) tattoo made on the left side of his chest, indicating that the actor stays in the hearts of many.

    Anirudh Ravichander, film composer also wished the senior actor; writing that Rajinikanth has been loved bore, being loved now and will be loved forever. Next in line for the wises was actor Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan who called him the “one and only thalaivar superstar in the history of cinema forever”.

    The fans were also not behind in wishing their favourite star. One of the fans shared an image with the actor and wished him on his birthday. He wrote in his caption that Rajinikanth is an inspiration for him and his God. The fan further wrote that Rajinikanth is his everything and without him, he is nothing.

    Another fan of Rajinikanth also took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture. In a heartfelt note, he wrote that the actor has touched the lives of many people and has a humble journey which started from being a bus conductor to becoming the superstar of the country. The fan also wrote that Rajinikanth has inspired one and all to believe that despite hardships, anything can be achieved.

    The veteran actor debuted in the Tamil film industry with the 1975 film ‘Apoorva Raagangal’, directed by the late K Balachander.  ‘Andha Kanoon’ was his Bollywood debut, which was released in the year 1983, also featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

    Check out their wishes here:

     

     

