Rajnikanth's birthday special: Thalaiva has a net worth of ₹376 crore

Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday is tomorrow. If you are his true fan, you shall be aware of his complete net worth. Read to know complete details related to the same right here.

Superstar Rajinikanth will become 71 tomorrow. The actor is known for his extraordinary acting style and unique on-screen mannerisms. He took entry into the world of cinemas in 1975 with his National Award-winning movie Apoorva Ragangal by Balachander. The leading man of the film was Kamal Haasan but the Tamil fans could not stop noticing Rajni, who via his role Pandiyan rose to perfection.

The Annaatthe star's net worth is reportedly around Rs 365 crore (as of 2021). As per reports, his monthly income is above n Rs 3 crore, while his average remuneration for films is Rs 50 crore. Majority of his income comes from movies and his other personal investments.

First two years of Rajinikanth's career, he got only negative roles to play - of an abusive husband, a rapist, a womaniser, a pornographer, an adulterer etc, but it was in 1977 when he first got to enact in a positive role in the movie Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri.

The actor who loves owning cars also has a grand number of four-wheelers. His luxury four-wheelers include Premier Padmini (first car bought by the actor), Honda Civic, Toyota Innova, BMX X5, Rolls Royce Phantom. Reportedly, he also has Limousine worth Rs 22 crore. He has invested Rs100-200 crore in current assets. Also read: Ahead of Rajnikanth's birthday, check out few rare facts of Thalaiva

Rajinikanth's original name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and he was brought up speaking Marathi and Kannada.

To talk about the actor, he had made his debut as a leading actor with his 1976 film Moondru Mudichu, and since that time, there was no looking back for the actor. After struggling a lot, he created a name for himself with movies like Thalapathi (1991), Annamalai (1992) Baasha (1995), Sivaji (2007), Thillu Mullu (1981), Enthiran (2010) and many more. Also read: Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan



For his blockbuster movie Shivaji, Rajinikanth received an acting fee of Rs. 26 crores in 2007. This made him the second-highest-paid actor in Asia after Jackie Chan.

To talk further about the actor his real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, and he was born on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore, Mysore State, India. He has been married to Latha Rangachari, since 1981 and has two kids Aishwarya R. Dhanush and Soundarya R. Ashwin.



Enthiran's success was so huge that the film was included in IIM as a case study to analyse the business of cinema and its success, in a course called Contemporary Film Industry: A Business Perspective. The course also focuses on Muthu, which became a magnum opus in Japan.