In Pune, an artist has created a unique 13-foot Ganesha idol using over 21,000 pani puri shells for Ganesh Utsav. The eco-friendly idol, made by Prashant Salunkhe and his team, is placed on Fergusson College (FC) Road for devotees.

Amid the ongoing Ganesh Utsav celebrations, devotees are showcasing their creativity through unique decorations and idol designs. In Pune, an artist has crafted a 13-foot-tall Lord Ganesha idol using over 21,000 pani puri shells, turning the popular street snack into an extraordinary piece of festive art. The idol has been placed outside the Ganesh Bhel outlet on Fergusson College (FC) Road in Pune.

Artist on the Eco-Friendly Creation

Speaking about the creation of the unique idol, artist Prashant Salunkhe told ANI, "It took around 15 days to complete the idol with the help of 8-10 artisans. We used over 21,000 pani puri shells. This is an eco-friendly Bappa as we have used paper and bamboo for its structure. There were challenges in maintaining the balance of the idol and ensuring that it did not get affected by moisture due to climatic conditions. We took special care of these aspects."

Mumbai's Ganeshotsav Goes Digital

Meanwhile, NH Studioz is all set to bring Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations live to audiences across India and overseas, with special coverage from some of the city’s most iconic Ganpati pandals across FAST television and the NH Studioz YouTube network. The programming will feature live aartis, darshan and festive celebrations, culminating in coverage of the grand Visarjan, enabling devotees who cannot visit Mumbai’s celebrated pandals in person to participate in the festivities digitally. (ANI)