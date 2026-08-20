On Rajiv Gandhi's 82nd birth anniversary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid an emotional tribute, saying her father would be proud of Sonia Gandhi for writing her memoir. Rahul Gandhi also hailed his mother's 'never-ending courage and dignity'.

Priyanka Gandhi's Tribute to Parents

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid an emotional tribute to her late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, recalling the enduring bond that he shared with her mother, Sonia Gandhi. On the 82nd birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka said she believed her father would have been very proud of Sonia Gandhi for writing her life story with "heart and honesty." "On my father's birthday today, I think he would have been especially proud of my mother for having written her story with so much heart and honesty," Priyanka Gandhi wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhivadra)

Priyanka described her parents' relationship as "one of the greatest love stories of our time." "For me, it's one of the greatest love stories of our time. I feel privileged to have witnessed it and I am happy that through her book, everyone will get to know my mother for what she truly is - a brave, loyal, compassionate woman, who is also tough as nails and great fun when she wants to be. A woman whose life has been a testament to her love for her husband and her country. Love you, ma and so, so proud of you," she added.

Rahul Gandhi Hails Mother's Courage

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi also penned a deeply emotional note to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, hailing her "never-ending courage and dignity" in the 35 years since his father's passing. In a heartfelt social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared his mother's upcoming memoir, titled "Belonging: A Journey of Love", expressing pride that her life's journey would finally be shared with the public. "Mama, I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity. Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was," Rahul Gandhi wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Details

Earlier, publisher Alfred A Knopf announced on Tuesday that Sonia Gandhi's memoir will be published on November 10. The memoir chronicles Sonia Gandhi's remarkable journey, from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance that brought her to India to the devastating personal losses that profoundly shaped her life and her relationship with her adopted country. (ANI)