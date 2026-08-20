Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Nayanthara are set to headline the upcoming film Monster, which is slated for a grand Eid 2027 release. Produced by Dil Raju, the pan-India action film will see Vamshi Paidipally at the helm. Reports suggest Salman Khan is performing more of his own stunts for the movie.

Salman Khan and South's Lady super star Nayanthara will reportedly team up for the upcoming film Monster. Reports suggest a grand Eid 2027 release for this pan-India action entertainer. Top producer Dil Raju backs the film under his famous Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, signalling a big collaboration across Indian cinema.

Filmmakers initially called the project SVC 63, a reference to Sri Venkateswara Creations' 63rd production. It grabbed major attention when Salman Khan officially announced its Eid 2027 release window. He posted the news on social media in April 2026, setting early expectations for the mega-project.

A Stellar Pan-India Collaboration

This film marks a key moment for pan-Indian cinema. Monster brings together two of the most powerful stars from their respective industries. Salman Khan, a household name in Bollywood, brings huge star power and loyal fans spanning generations. Nayanthara, fans often call her the 'Lady Superstar' of South Indian cinema. She commands a massive following across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam-speaking regions.

Their first-time screen collaboration will generate huge excitement. It promises a mix of distinct acting styles and fan bases. This could elevate 'Monster' into a truly national phenomenon. The strategic pairing shows filmmakers’ ambition — they want to cross traditional regional borders and appeal to a wide audience.

Production Powerhouse and Vision

Dil Raju backs this ambitious Monster project. Acclaimed director Vamshi Paidipally, known for crafting good stories with big visuals, directs the film. It shows the collaborative spirit between top talents from Hindi and South Indian cinema. Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations banner has a strong record of delivering blockbusters.

Release Date

Eid 2027, that release date isn't just a random choice. Salman Khan himself announced it in April 2026. This immediately made Monster a big film event. Eid has historically been a highly coveted release slot for blockbusters in India, especially for Salman Khan. He has a strong association with successful Eid releases.