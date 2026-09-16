The cinema trend is changing right now. Top star heroes are moving beyond regular mass, romance, and action scripts to pick up massive mythological and devotional projects.

Star heroes are clearly changing their route in the film industry. Big Telugu stars are stepping into mythological and devotional stories, right alongside their usual mass, romance, and action films. The box office trend is shifting fast. Filmmakers are trying hard to take audiences into a devotional world and bring epic mythological tales to the big screen on a grand scale. So, which star hero is doing which mythological or devotional movie? What kind of cinema will rule the box office in the next few years?

Pan India touch for god stories

Star heroes are getting ready to pull in Pan India audiences using god stories, fantasy elements, and mythological backgrounds. We will likely hear a lot of noise from mythological movies at the Telugu box office over the next two to three years.

Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara

Megastar Chiranjeevi is already creating huge expectations with his upcoming movie 'Vishwambhara'. The movie team is reportedly planning to release this socio-fantasy and mythological film around Sankranti 2027. Expectations are sky-high because the movie features grand sets, a fantasy world, and a strong mythological backdrop.

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu in Varanasi

People across the country are super curious about the SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu combination movie 'Varanasi'. The team reportedly plans to showcase a major chapter of the Ramayana on a grand scale. The makers have already shared information that Mahesh Babu will appear as Sri Rama in this segment. This 20-minute episode will reportedly be one of the biggest highlights of the movie.

High expectations for Jai Hanuman

Rishab Shetty is starring in 'Jai Hanuman', which comes from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. This is currently one of the most awaited movies. The story revolves around Lord Hanuman. Its mythological background has already grabbed the audience's attention. The makers are trying to mount this film on a massive Pan India scale, which has pushed expectations even higher.

Prabhas in Kalki 2

Rebel Star Prabhas is also grabbing global attention with stories that have a mythological touch. He set the stage for a new kind of experiment in Indian cinema with 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Now, Prabhas is gearing up for 'Kalki Part 2'. Audiences have massive expectations for this mythological sci-fi movie, which is expected to hit screens in 2027.

Many more devotional movies in the queue

It is not just the star heroes. Several other devotional and mythological movies are getting ready to hit the screens in the coming days. Movies like 'Ramayana', 'Mahakali', and 'Mahavatar' are preparing to meet the audience with heavy VFX and grand visuals. These movies are being made with high-end VFX, mythological plots, and the Pan India market in mind. Everyone is curious to see what kind of theatrical experience they will deliver.

God, mythology, and devotional stories will clearly make a big wave at the box office over the next two to three years, right alongside mass, action, and love stories. We just have to wait and watch if this shift towards mythological roles by star heroes will set a permanent new trend in the film industry.